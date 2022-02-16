Arkansas Senate votes to table consideration of abortion legislation

The Arkansas Senate voted Wednesday to lay on the table three resolutions that would authorize the introduction of three anti-abortion bills, including two bills with a Texas-style civil cause of action, for the rest of the fiscal session.

The Senate voted 20-11 to approve a motion by Senate President Pro Tempore Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, to lay the two resolutions sponsored by Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway, and a resolution sponsored by Sen. Scott Flippo, R-Mountain Home, on the table for the rest of session.

The action means that legislators will postpone consideration of the abortion resolutions, and that it would take 24 votes in the 35-member Senate to expunge that vote and allow the Senate to consider action on the resolutions.

Afterward, Rapert said he was disappointed by the Senate's action Wednesday but he vowed not to give up in his fight to save babies.

The action came a day after the two attempts by Sen. Gary Stubblefield, R-Branch, to allow the filing of legislation that would couple a Texas-style cause of action with a ban on abortion except to save the life of the mother fell short of the required 24 votes for approval.

In 2021, the Legislature enacted a law banning abortion except to save the life of a mother. A federal judge has enjoined that law.