Community Briefs 2-16-22

Auditorium panel sets conference call

The Pine Bluff Civic Auditorium Complex Commission will hold a conference call meeting at noon Feb. 22. To join the call, participants should contact the Pine Bluff Convention Center at (870) 536-7600 or email tlrash@pinebluff.com and officials will email the information needed, according to a news release.

Group plans fish fry fundraiser Saturday

Arkansas Community Organizations will hold a fish fry fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at National Trusted Partners for Christ Church, 2101 E. Sixth Ave. The dinners are $12 and include fried fish, cole slaw and baked beans. Dessert and drinks are also available, according to the release. Details: (870) 536-6300.

Star City student graduates in Iowa

Jo Blasengame of Star City was among the Fall 2021 graduates of Graceland University at Lamoni, Iowa. Blasengame earned a Master of Science in Nursing degree (with an adult and gerontology acute care nurse practitioner concentration), according to a news release.

2 educators get conference scholarship

Two area educators are among 18 selected to receive a sponsorship of up to $2,000 to attend the Computer Science Teachers Association Annual Conference this summer in Chicago. The Arkansas Department of Education announced the honorees Tuesday.

Area educators receiving the sponsorship are Jonathan Watson of Stuttgart School District and Shanta Calhoun of Arkansas Lighthouse Academies.

The sponsorships will assist educators with expanding their knowledge of computer science and give them the opportunity to network with other educators at the conference July 14-17 at Chicago, according to a news release.

Details: https://conference.csteachers.org/ or https://adecm.ade.arkansas.gov/ViewApprovedMemo.aspx?Id=5031.

PB librarian chosen for program

The 2022 class of the Arkansas Library Leadership Institute (ALL-In) will include Michelle Washington of the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library System.

The Arkansas State Library, a division of the Arkansas Department of Education, announced the selection of 30 participants Monday in a news release.

Librarians from across the state were selected to participate in a year-long program designed to grow the next generation of library leaders in Arkansas.

Details: https://www.library.arkansas.gov/services/professional-development-for-librarians/arkansas-library-leadership-institute/all-in-2022/