Cave Springs businesswoman Denise Bugos becomes fourth Republican to run for House District 13

BENTONVILLE -- Businesswoman Denise Bugos of Cave Springs became the fourth Republican to enter Benton County's state House District 13 race, announcing her bid Tuesday morning.

The party primary is May 24. If no candidate gets a majority of the votes, the primary runoff will take place June 21. Then the winner will face a Democratic opponent in the Nov. 8 general election. One Democratic candidate has announced as of Tuesday.

"Northwest Arkansas is growing exponentially, and we need leaders that understand our community and protect what we value most: our families, our freedoms, our small businesses, and a first-rate education system," Bugos says in her announcement.

Benton County gained two new House districts in the redrawing of legislative boundaries following the 2020 U.S. Census, thanks to population growth there and population declines in other parts of the state. One of those new districts is District 13, which includes much of Bentonville that is south of Southeast 14th Street and a portion of western Rogers. The district also extends into Cave Springs and Centerton.

Bugos, 55, earned her bachelor's degree in retail marketing and her master's degree in business administration from the University of Arkansas. She worked as a senior buyer for Walmart before starting her own business. She owns and operates Blisslake Luxury Vacation Rentals in Rogers.

The candidate listed her priorities as ensuring high quality education, creating jobs, lowering taxes, protecting conservative family values and protecting gun owners' rights.

House members serve two-year terms. The base salary is $44,357 a year, not including per diem and expenses.