Civil rights panel: Education key to battling systemic racism in America

The reemergence of white supremacy is among the most pressing issues today, DeJuana Thompson, CEO and president of the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute, said during a panel discussion on Tuesday.

"When I think about what some of the most pressing issues that we're facing today, I think it would be uncovering and the reemergence of white supremacy in our cities and in our schools," she said.

At the beginning of February, at least 17 historically Black colleges reported receiving bomb threats.

That indicates a "rekindling of a certain kind of intimidation tactic" meant to instill fear, said Thompson, whose institute is across the street from the 16th Street Baptist Church, which was bombed by white supremacists on Sept. 15, 1963, killing four Black girls.

Thompson was one of six people who participated in a virtual panel discussion called Bridge Builders: U.S. Civil Rights Then and Now. The program was presented by the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service.

The panel included two Arkansans -- Quantia Fletcher, director of the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, and Nancy Rousseau, principal of Little Rock Central High School.

"It's an honor to be part of this panel and to be the principal of Little Rock Central High School, which changed the course of history in our city, in our state, really in our world in 1957 when the Little Rock Nine attempted to enter Central High School to get an equal education," said Rousseau.

She said there was a time "when students of color were not included in our school family or in schools all over the country."

"Now we are a loving, welcoming community of students, and community parents and staff," said Rousseau.

She said Central High has over 2,400 students from families that speak 32 languages.

"We promote inclusion," said Rousseau. "We promote tolerance. And I'm so proud of our history. Every child who comes to this school knows the history of this school, even before the first day of school when we have our preschool transition meeting."

While functioning as a school, Central High also serves as a National Historic Site under the auspices of the National Park Service. Rousseau said it's the second-most visited building in Arkansas, next to the William J. Clinton Presidential Library and Museum.

The desegregation of Central High is the prominent narrative in Arkansas' civil-rights history.

"I think so often people think about one particular story when they think about Arkansas, but Arkansas led the way when it came to entrepreneurship and education," said Fletcher. "Really, immediately after Reconstruction, African Americans were legislators and they were leading the way on policy in Arkansas."

Between the 1880s and 1960s, Jim Crow laws were passed in most of the Southern states -- including Arkansas -- that separated the races and created a segregated society, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas.

There's still an effort in the United States to suppress our history, Pamela Junior, director of the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum, said during the panel discussion.

"That narrative has not changed," she said. "And until our children can know the absolute truth, we will never be able to move forward. So that for me is one of the biggest problems that we're having right now because nobody is understanding what they're talking about when they talk about [Critical Race Theory], and that's not what we're teaching our children. We are teaching our children history."

Woodrow "Woody" Keown Jr., president and chief operating officer of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati, said the racism of today isn't anything new.

"What we're dealing with is basically a continuation of problems that have gone on for decades, centuries and so forth," he said. "And the reason is we're dealing with what I call, and what other people call, systems of oppression."

Keown said racism is systemic in American educational and political systems.

Whenever Black people and other minorities have fought hard for their rights, "there's been significant backlash from people who want to take us back to where we were before," he said. "And that continues today."

Until we can disrupt these cycles of oppression, said Keown, we're going to continue to fight this.

"It's like ... two steps forward, one step back," he said. "We're making progress, I won't deny that, because I grew up in Little Rock, Ark. I know what it was like. I barely remember the Central High School situation, but I understood. I knew the importance of it, and that's one of the things that inspired me so much because my parents made it essential, or absolutely necessary for me to get an education because of all of the struggles that the people who made it possible for me to get an education went through to make it happen."

Lee Sentell, author of "The Official U.S. Civil Rights Trail" and director of the Alabama Tourist Department, served as moderator of the panel.