Club learns of benefits of practicing gratitude

The New Horizons Extension Homemakers Club met Monday, and Debbie Staton presented the program, "Strengthen Your Brain with Gratitude Practice."

The program revealed ways to practice gratitude such as keeping a gratitude journal, which helps people remember what they are thankful for, according to a news release.

"We should pay attention to our surroundings and stay in a positive, not negative, frame of mind. And if this fails, we learned that it is beneficial to just fake it if we don't actually feel more positive or grateful," according to the release.

A journal with a pen was given to members to record daily or weekly items or happenings for which they are grateful.

"In all, we learned that practicing gratitude is good for our health," a spokesman said.

The New Horizons EHC Club meets the second Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. For people interested in becoming an EHC member, they should call the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service at (870) 534-1033.