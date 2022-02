Marriage Licenses

Nathan Burns, 21, and Hannah Hyatt, 20, both of Little Rock.

Rodney Farley, 62, and Karla Gunderman, 57, both of North Little Rock.

Kelvin Ready, 43, and Antika Laster, 43, both of Jacksonville.

Grant Pickett, 35, and Julie Harlin, 43, both of Cabot.

Darryl Armstrong, 56, and La Tara Alexander, 41, both of Little Rock.

Gary Calvin, 45, and Sherolyn Newsome, 34, both of Morrilton.

Daron Plummer, 53, and Terry Johnson, 47, both of Little Rock.

Michael Abeyta, 37, of Stuttgart and Maria Salas Roblero, 37, of Little Rock.

Selena Middleton, 56, and Jana Thompson, 47, both of Little Rock.

Gerald Parker, 51, and Tamika Andrews, 40, both of North Little Rock.

Marvin Castleberry, 58, of North Little Rock and Jorge Zambrano, 32, of Humble, Texas.

Jonathan Tapia, 35, of Sherwood and Anaid Gonzalez, 26, of North Little Rock.

Corey Sheard, 32, and Sarah McCloud, 22, both of Little Rock.

William Swain, 48, and Adrienne Moss, 52, both of Pine Bluff.

Latricia Jones, 45, and Larry Griffo, 45, both of Little Rock.

Brittany Parker, 31, and Trace Smith, 23, both of Maumelle.

Divorces

FILED

22-483. Tami Kelim v. Christopher Kelim.

22-484. Olivia Rodriguez v. Justus Rodriguez.

22-485. George Robinson v. Peggy Robinson.

22-486. Lizette Vazquez Montiel v. Rosalio Lubreras Jr.

22-487. Debra Grooms b. Timothy Grooms.

22-491. William Sumner v. Katelyn Grice.

GRANTED

21-1374. Natasha Kelley v. Steven Kelley.

21-2188. Lauri Currier v. Phillip Currier.

21-3173. Brock Beal v. Leticia Beal.

21-3886. Kimberly Bradley v. Cody Bradley.

21-4322. Micheal Butler v. Toshia Carter-Jones.

22-110. Leah Brazil v. Dustin Brazil.