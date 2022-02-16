Defensive pressure propels Jonesboro

5A-EAST BOYS

JONESBORO 44, WEST MEMPHIS 34

JONESBORO -- Jonesboro's pressure defense was once again too tough for West Memphis.

The Hurricane (21-3, 11-0 5A-East) turned over the Blue Devils (14-8, 6-4) six times in the backcourt and nursed a slim lead throughout for a 44-34 victory. Tuesday night

Coach Wes Swift celebrated his 300th win at Jonesboro and received a memento from the Jonesboro School District following the game.

"Most of our game is based on our defense," Swift said. "We say if you can't guard, you can't play. But right now we're struggling offensively. West Memphis has held us under 50 points twice this year."

Jonesboro's its first double-digit lead in the first half was 21-10 after a basket on a spin move by senior Isaac Harrell, who led all scorers with 19 points. Jonesboro took a 25-13 lead at halftime.

West Memphis used a 9-2 run to close out the third quarter to slice its deficit to 32-26.

The Blue Devils were playing without second-leading scorer Kearrius Townsend for the final three quarters after he injured his hamstring early in the game.

Jonesboro also got 10 points from Jesse Washington.

West Memphis got a team-high 15 points from senior forward Kam Barnes.

GIRLS

JONESBORO 70, WEST MEMPHIS 64

The Jonesboro girls made a season-high 12 three-pointers in a victory over West Memphis.

Senior guard Ereaunna Hardaway had a game-high 32 points, which included four three-pointers and an 11-for-11 performance from the free-throw line.

"Twelve three's is easily our best this year," Jonesboro Coach Jodi Christenberry said. "We got some good looks outside because West Memphis was collapsing inside all night on our center [Destiny Thomas]."

West Memphis (14-7, 7-3 5A-East) controlled the first half with accurate three-point shooting of its own. Sophomore Aniyah Price hit all three of her three-pointers in the first two quarters to lead the Lady Devils to a 32-24 halftime lead.

But Jonesboro (16-6, 10-1) sank six three-pointers in the third quarter to seize momentum. Hardaway got lots of help from teammate Bramiya Johnson, who made six three-pointers on her way to 21 points.

A Johnson three-pointer at the 3:19 mark of the third quarter gave Jonesboro its first lead at 39-38.

But West Memphis stayed within striking distance, thanks to a three-pointer by Alaiyah Price with 3:42 to play to slice Jonesboro's lead to 54-53.

The Hurricane, who made 16 of 20 from the free-throw line, connected on 10 of 12 in the final 1:56 to hold off the Lady Devils.

Thomas added 11 points for Jonesboro.

West Memphis got 17 points from Aniyah Price while freshman Tyra Taylor added 14. The Lady Devils' leading scorer Janiyah Tucker, who scored 12 points, was held scoreless in the fourth quarter.

Clemisha Prackett added11 points for West Memphis while Alaiyah Price had nine.