Fayetteville council gives land sale go-ahead to B-Unlimited

Council action

Fayetteville’s City Council met Tuesday and approved:

• Waiving development fees for eight homes Habitat for Humanity plans to build south of Cherry Street and School Avenue.

• Appealing a Planning Commission decision to allow a car wash at the southeast corner of Salem Road and Wedington Drive.

• Rezoning about 9 acres on Shiloh Drive south of Mount Comfort Road from an industrial zone to community services.

A request to rezone nearly 7 acres west of Lewis Ford on College Avenue was held until March 15.

Additionally, a request to rezone about 9 acres at the southwest slope of Markham Hill was held on its first reading and will be considered again March 1.

Source: Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- The city plans to sell about 30 acres of land in its industrial park so a local company specializing in custom-printed shirts can relocate its headquarters.

The City Council voted 7-0 Tuesday on a measure expressing the city's intent to sell the land to B-Unlimited, which has its current headquarters on South School Avenue. The city is proposing to sell the land in two pieces.

The land is south and east of the city's sewer maintenance facility on Industrial Drive. The first piece, nearly 17.5 acres, would sell for $278,280, or about $15,938 per acre. The piece includes a 2-acre pond that would have a conservation easement placed on it. B-Unlimited would place its headquarters, production and distribution facilities at the site.

B-Unlimited would have the option to purchase an additional 12.6 acres immediately to the north within a year of closing on the first piece. The second piece would sell for $226,800, or about $18,000 an acre. Intended use for the site would be any future expansion of the business and space for complementary businesses.

Neither section of land will have access to it until the city finishes its project to extend Industrial Drive by next year.

As an unrelated effort to the land deal, the city is working on pursuing a conservation easement on about 13 acres of old growth trees immediately to the east, Economic Vitality Director Devin Howland said.

B-Unlimited, founded in 1994, employs more than 250 people, nearly 180 of whom work in the city, according to proposal documents. About 30 full-time artists work at the company. The land sale and subsequent expansion would enable the company to create 50 more jobs within the next three years, the proposal says.

Notification will go out to the public following the council's vote Tuesday. The council will vote later on an official land sale agreement with the company.

Taylor Shelton, chief economic development officer with the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce, said the move would serve as a major boost to the city's creative economy.

"We look forward to seeing this succeed," he said.

Council member Teresa Turk asked if one of the city's urban foresters could inventory a section of trees on the west side of the land before a proposed sale is brought forward.

Council member Sloan Scroggin said he wanted to support the company but also wanted to see an estimated value of the land after Industrial Drive is extended.

In other business, the council voted 7-0 to adopt a slightly redrawn ward map. The new map will place about 7,000 residents in a different ward, meaning they will have a different member of the council representing them.

The map gives each ward as equal representation as possible based on 2020 U.S. Census data population information. The target population for each ward was 23,576.

The city has four wards with two council members each representing residents. In simple terms, Ward 2 will take some residents in Ward 4 from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville campus area. Additionally, Ward 3 will take some Ward 1 residents east of Crossover Road.

The council also voted 7-0 to extend the deadline by which certain owners of short-term rental properties must get a permit from the city. The new deadline is May 21.

Owners of properties that accommodate guests full-time on websites such as Airbnb and VRBO must get a conditional use permit, per regulations the council adopted in April. Normally the Planning Commission grants such a permit, but the regulations include a "grace period" in which owners can get the permit administratively through staff.

Short-term rental owners also must get a business license and building inspection.