Former deputy Paul Keller to run for Pulaski County sheriff

A former Pulaski County sheriff's deputy who now investigates insurance fraud for the state plans to run for county sheriff as a Republican, according to a news release.

Paul "Blue" Keller, who is also a retired Army officer, will seek the Republican nomination for the position and run against Democrat incumbent Sheriff Eric Higgins, who announced in July that he would seek reelection.

In the release Keller cited oaths to protect that he took in the military and as a Pulaski County deputy as his inspiration to run for sheriff. Keller retired as an Army lieutenant colonel after serving at home and abroad.

He stressed the importance of a fully staffed, well-trained and equipped sheriff's office to keep the county's residents safe.

"Our deputies must have confidence in themselves, their equipment, and their comrades -- which all stem from competent leadership that inspires confidence," Keller said in the release.

Keller also called for a good working relationship with the Quorum Court and a transparent budget for the law enforcement agency.

"There should never be surprises when it comes to the sheriff's budget," Keller wrote.

Keller is deputy commissioner over the Criminal Investigation Division of the Arkansas Insurance Department, leading a team that looks into reports of insurance fraud.

The Pulaski County primary elections are on May 24, with early voting starting May 9, and the general election is Nov. 8, with early voting opening Oct. 24.



