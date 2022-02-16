Fund the police

When the General Assembly opened Monday, the governor called on lawmakers to authorize $45 million in state surplus funds to make one-time $5,000 payments to every city- and county-certified law enforcement officer.

Because the plan is a bonus of sorts, and isn't recurring, this seems like a good time to reward officers of the law. The money is surplus, and should be put to good use.

The governor's proposed budget would also increase entry-level salaries for state troopers from $42,000 to $54,000 a year.

"I also challenge our cities and counties to step up to the plate and do more," Asa Hutchinson said.

No need to say it out loud. The challenge has been given. In the form of these raises. If they are approved, then the market will force cities and counties to eventually push up their salary ranges. It won't happen overnight, but as big-city cops start applying to be state troopers, then cities will have to pay more to attract talent, and smaller county sheriffs will have to catch up. It happens in every industry.

They protect and serve. The least the rest of us can do is help their paychecks keep up with inflation.