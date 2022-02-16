DEAR HELOISE: It was a treasured casserole dish, and the green bean casserole turned out beautifully, until I made the mistake of placing it on the back burner. I put the lid on it to keep it warm while I made something else. I didn't realize the back burner was still on. The green bean casserole EXPLODED! Glass pieces were all through the casserole! I just thank God I wasn't holding it at that moment. So, my hint for today is ... if you're done using the burner, turn it off.

-- Shirley F., Bradford Pa.

DEAR HELOISE: As a way to say thank you, a couple of dear friends of mine sent me some bagels from a well-known shop in New York. In fact, a package of 28 bagels. That's a lot of bagels, so I froze them and take them out when I want to eat them. I toasted one this morning and topped it with cream cheese and strawberries, thinly sliced and stacked on top of the cream cheese. I can toast them, put cheddar cheese on top and have an open-face cheese sandwich. They also can become mini-pizzas or just regular sandwiches. I also love to toast them and put butter and jam on them or, in place of jam, sometimes I use honey. Bagels have so much versatility.

-- Irene R., Boerne, Texas

DEAR HELOISE: Some years ago, I made your mother's recipe of Salmonettes. They were delicious, as I recall, and my son, who never liked fish of any kind, raved about them. Would you reprint that recipe? He is coming in about a month and bringing his family to visit us here in Colorado.

-- Theresa M., Colorado Springs, Colo.

DEAR READER: This was one of my favorites, too. Here it is.

Salmonettes

14 ounces canned salmon or tuna

1/4 cup liquid from salmon or tuna

1/2 cup flour

1 egg, lightly beaten

Pepper, optional

1 heaping teaspoon baking powder

Oil for deep frying

Drain the salmon or tuna, reserving 1/4 cup of the liquid. Put salmon or tuna in a mixing bowl and break apart into small flakes using a fork. Add flour, a little at a time, slightly beaten egg, then pepper (no salt). Mix well but don't overmix. Add the baking powder to the reserved liquid and beat well with a fork until foamy. Pour this into the fish and blend together. Do not overmix.

Using two teaspoons or small spoons, scoop out the mixture with one and then use the other to push the mixture off the teaspoon into a deep fryer, which is half full of hot oil. After they are browned (be sure to watch them, as it does not take long), drain on a paper towel and serve. note: You can't make this mixture ahead and then cook. You must fry them immediately.

