



Happy birthday (Feb. 16): Your experiences will be shaped by integrity, boldness and vitality as you sing life's song out loud. People will remember how you made them feel. You'll hone relevant professional skills, discover a niche and assemble a team to get the goal. Love blossoms in the spring then floats and flies through summer.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The ambitious will need to hold on tight through twists and turns. As for the striving-averse, don't worry. Life gives the best fun to those who were simply trying to solve the problem of the day.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Like most growing things, it feels right to you to follow the sun. Being highly mobile, you've also learned to seek shelter to avoid overexposure. You'll shine when it feels healthy and duck out before things get too intense.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You've a sensor for what's good for you. You know what you want before other people even know it's an option. Acting on this will take a mix of boldness and charm.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): There are roads going where you need to go. You don't have to pave your own; you just have to get on track. Look around for people who've been here longer and can teach you this terrain.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Laughter and applause are the soundtrack of your life. Your natural inclinations will make internal editing and self-control fundamental to appropriate socializing. But you'll love most those who can handle your rawness.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A creative vibe takes hold, and it's impressive what your imagination can come up with. In fact, these fantasies aren't that far from reality when the right effort is made.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Although you may feel neglected, this isn't necessarily a bad thing. In fact, it may relieve a lot of pressure. Recent demands on your attention might make solitude seem like a luxury.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Something will make you feel like dressing up before you go out. This is intuition nudging you into your future. The greeting of an attractive stranger is the first step to something wonderful.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Being told what to do doesn't sit well with you. Even so, as soon as you remove your resistance, you'll realize the instructions are a gift. Following them simplifies your life significantly.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It may be embarrassing, but team-building games and icebreakers build bonds. Playing for an hour can reveal more about a person than a hundred meetings.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Either a game will be won or a joint effort will be successful. In the end, it will not be about the prize but about the relationships that grow from the experience.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don't be afraid to share your expectations and your wishes with others. You can do that with charm and without seeming demanding. It's a skill you're constantly developing.

SNOW MOON ALTERNATIVES

Traditionally, the full moon in February has been called the Snow Moon, the Hunger Moon and the Storm Moon. Yet in this world of grocery stores and indoor living, this full Leo moon stirs a different kind of hunger, one that evokes an appetite for theatrics and glamour. The storm watch is emotional and satisfied by passionate drama.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “Holiday, I’m a Pisces and I just wanted to reach out to you and share my experience with nature spirits. I went to Yosemite to find them because a friend of mine had told me that he encountered them once there. I hiked every day for a week and didn’t encounter any. Then on the eighth day I was hiking and I slipped on loose gravel and fell down a steep hill straight into a rock cliff — and yet I wasn’t hurt in the least. It was as though I landed on moss or pillows or clouds because something cushioned me in the end. I can’t explain why I wasn’t seriously hurt. When I told my friend he said the nature spirits were with me and protected me, even though I couldn’t detect them. I confess I had a feeling of deep peace and joy after my fall and couldn’t logically figure out why I was so happy. Question: Why can’t I see the nature spirits? My friend can.”

A: Next time you invite the spirits to connect with you, keep in mind that your strongest connection to the spirit world may not be visual. Judging from your story, your kinesthetic sense may be stronger!

CELEBRITY PROFILES: The musical explorer, Grammy collector and former Super Bowl headliner known as The Weeknd is an Aquarian “Starboy” whose music reflects the forward-thinking ethos of his sign. The artist’s natal chart is weighted toward intense and narrow focus indicating immunity to distraction and includes a well-aspected Venus, Mars, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune in Capricorn, the sign of moguls.



