• Christopher Thomas, 39, accused of stealing a fossilized dinosaur claw valued at $25,000 at a gem and mineral show in Tucson, Ariz., and then trying to sell it, was arrested and charged with trafficking stolen property.

• Patrick Daley Thompson, 54, the grandson and nephew of Chicago's two longest-serving mayors, must resign his seat on the City Council after being convicted of tax crimes and making false statements about a bank loan.

• Jacinda Ardern, 41, who became New Zealand's youngest prime minister in more than 150 years when she was elected in 2017, will give the keynote speech at Harvard University's spring commencement, the Cambridge, Mass., school announced.

• Quinn Harris, a Department of Homeland Security special agent, said officers using a portable X-ray machine during a traffic stop on a west Alabama interstate discovered more than 26 pounds of heroin stashed inside three spare batteries belonging to a Texas driver, who was arrested.

• Michael Wilson, a 51-year-old Mississippi prison escapee, was captured in the county where he had been convicted of murder, and about a dozen prison employees were suspended for waiting more than a day to report he was missing, a Corrections Department spokesperson said.

• Andrew Wynne, a St. Louis lawyer accused of creating documents -- including "court orders, judgments and emails purportedly authored by the judges" hearing family court or divorce cases -- was indicted on five counts of identity theft.

• Dragush Hornea, a 26-year-old Romanian man subject to deportation, was sentenced to nearly two years in prison and ordered to pay more than $100,000 in restitution for his role in a multistate ATM skimming scam that resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars in losses.

• Kevin Dixon, a spokesman for Naval Base Coronado near San Diego, said a motorist authorities did not identify was taken into custody after bomb-making materials were found in his vehicle when it was searched at the main gate to the North Island Naval Air Station.

• Ernesto Rodriguez, a police spokesman in Miami Beach, Fla., said officers stopped handing out flyers explaining how motorists can resolve traffic citations after a typo on them directed online inquiries to a website that sells 2024 merchandise for former President Donald Trump.