STATE CAPITOL NEWS IN BRIEF: Insurance resolutions find support | Judicial, legislative expenses bill gains





Insurance measures find support

A raft of resolutions enabling the Arkansas General Assembly to consider several bills that restructure the state's health insurance program for state and public school employees easily gained approval on both sides of the state Capitol on Tuesday.

House Resolutions 1003, 1004, 1005, 1006, 1007, 1008, 1009 and 1010, sponsored by Rep. Jeff Wardlaw, R-Hermitage, sailed through the House. Their counterparts, Senate Resolutions 2 and 6 by Senate President Pro Tempore Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana; Senate Resolutions 3, 4, 7 and 8 by Sen. Terry Rice, R-Waldron; and Senate Resolutions 5 and 9 by Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View, were approved in the upper chamber.

The bills tied to those resolutions include legislation setting up reserve balances and triggers for when to raise and lower premiums; requiring five cumulative years of participation in the plan while employees are working before they are eligible for retiree benefits; replacing a cap on bariatric surgeries with new regulations; removing contribution caps; setting up two "sub-boards" to represent working and retired teachers and state employees, and report to the state Board of Finance; and requiring reports to the Legislature.

The resolutions got well above the two-thirds vote required in both chambers to allow the Legislature to consider non-appropriations bills during its fiscal session. They now head to the opposite chambers for approval.

-- Rachel Herzog

Judicial, legislative expenses bill gains

The Arkansas House on Tuesday approved the general appropriation for the expenses of the judicial and legislative branches.

House Bill 1013 includes $400,000 for trial judges' expenses; $368,000 for House interim expense reimbursements; $200,000 for senators' interim expense reimbursements; $350,000 for special and recalled circuit judges; and $45,000 for district judges' travel expense reimbursements.

The bill passed 97-0. It heads to the Senate for consideration.

The House also passed HB1001, which appropriates about $932,000 to fund House members' expenses, pay employees' salaries and other miscellaneous costs.

-- Rachel Herzog



