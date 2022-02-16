NEWS IN BRIEF

January port activity

jumps 75% over '21

Activity at the Port of Little Rock jumped more than 75% in January compared with the same month a year ago, port officials said Tuesday.

The port worked 41 barges and handled almost 62,000 tons of cargo last month. Those numbers compared with 23 barges worked and 35,000 tons of cargo handled in January 2021.

What port officials said was a strong start to 2022 came after a year that saw barge activity and cargo tonnage fall more than 25% across the port's two docks on the Arkansas River.

Cargo tonnage carried on the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System, of the which the port is a part, totaled 924,379 tons in January, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The total was 7% higher than the tonnage carried in the same month in 2021.

-- Noel Oman

Car-Mart to release

3Q earnings today

Rogers-based America's Car-Mart is expected to report its third quarter results today after market close.

A consensus of four analysts predicts the buy-here, pay-here used car dealer will post profits of $2.84 per share, according to Yahoo Finance. The average estimate of three analysts puts expected revenue at $273.8 million.

Car-Mart senior management will host a conference call with analysts at 10 a.m. Thursday. The live audio may be accessed by calling (877) 776-4031 with the conference ID No. 7595238. The conference call will be webcast on the company's investor relations page.

During its mid-November earnings call, Jeff Williams, Car-Mart's president and chief executive, said the company plans to expand through acquisition. In December, Car-Mart said it was acquiring Smart Auto, a move that adds two lots to the company's portfolio in Tennessee.

In August, America's Car-Mart ranked 67th on Forbes magazine's 2021 list of America's Best Small Companies. In December of 2020, the company began using a new logo, keeping the company's red, white and blue color scheme and featuring an open road. The company's new tag-line is "Keeping You on the Road."

The company is celebrating its 4oth year in business and operates dealerships in 12 states.

Shares of America's Car-Mart closed at $99.58 in trading Tuesday on the Nasdaq. Shares have traded as low as $88.70 and as high as $177.45 over the past year.

-- John Magsam

Index climbs 11.75

to end day at 763.11

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 763.11, up 11.75.

"A nice big rally on Wall Street Tuesday, as hopeful signs of de-escalating tensions along the Russia-Ukraine border helped investors move back into many of sectors including technology and financial stocks," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.