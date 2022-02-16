Jen Standerfer, former attorney for Rogers, running for state House

BENTONVILLE -- A state House race with four announced Republican candidates got its first Democratic candidate Tuesday.

Jen Standerfer of Bentonville, an attorney, is running for state House District 13, a new district with no incumbent. Benton County gained the district in the redrawing of legislative boundaries following the 2020 U.S. census, thanks to population growth there and population declines in other parts of the state. The district includes much of Bentonville that is south of Southeast 14th Street and a portion of western Rogers. It also extends into both Cave Springs and Centerton.

Standerfer, 42, grew up in Rogers and lives in Bentonville, she says in her announcement. She received her undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Arkansas. She served as senior staff attorney for Rogers before opening her law practice, which focuses on government relations, her announcement says.

"The families of District 13 deserve leaders who stay focused on good government and turn their backs on divisive soundbites and 'my way or the highway' politics," Standerfer's announcement says. "In this district, we respect each others' differences of opinion, we appreciate innovation and cooperation and we get our work done together."

Standerfer has also served as a deputy prosecuting attorney in Pulaski County and as an attorney at the Bureau of Legislative Research, the bill drafting and research staff of the state Legislature.

"It was during this time at the BLR when I realized how boring good government is," her announcement says. Good government works quietly, supports families and empowers individuals, she said.

House members serve two-year terms. The base salary is $44,357 a year, not including per diem and expenses.