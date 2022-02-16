America paid again

An effective phrase or slogan is worth its weight in gold. Pro-life and right-to-work state are two that are still floating around and riling us up.

Only a few of us really old inhabitants of Arkansas remember the America First movement of Charles Lind- bergh and Father Charles Coughlin; they fought to keep us from joining the allies in defeating the Nazis in WWII.

How about the pro-war "Fifty-four forty or fight?" This proposed land grab tried to absorb a rather big chunk of Canada.

But it is "right-to-work state" that sticks in my craw the most. It sounds so compelling. Unfortunately, my more accurate slogan, right-to-take-advantage-of-others'-efforts state, just doesn't have the same impact.

My father left his beloved farm to work on the docks and in unionized chemical plants. He didn't return to his tractors and cows until my brother and I both had good educations. He kept us fully insured. The taxpayers didn't have to provide any of that because my dad had a good salary, good medical, plus retirement benefits.

I'm not saying that unionism is the solution for today's economy. Any day now the Republican Party may return to being a serious party of ideas instead of slogans, and come up with a few new ideas other than more tax laws that allow corporations and individuals to pay zero taxes.

But until this happens, we need to keep the union solution on the table even if for no other reason than to scare Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and other giants of retail and industry by keeping the pressure on to keep wages up. I don't think it would injure and stifle their inventiveness drastically to pay better wages and insurance benefits.

Of course, there is always the option to return to the days of pre-union, 12-hour shifts, six-day work weeks and an endless supply of child labor. We need a catchy slogan for this retreat, something other than "Make America Great Again."

DANNY HANCOCK

Lonoke

Ukraine's suffering

With the Russian invasion of Ukraine possible, it might be a good time to consider their people's long history as the target of warring factions.

If you are interested, check out the second paragraph on the Wikipedia posting for Ukraine. They have suffered so much. I ask, how would we react to yet another invader's self-righteous attempt to subjugate us?

PHIL MARIAGE

Hot Springs

Sounds like a repeat

I heard Senator John Boozman's new campaign ad on the radio. It seems to me that every other sentence referenced Trump. I wasn't sure whether the message was about Boozman or about Trump. Senator Boozman, you represent me, an Arkansas voter, and not Trump. You do not have my vote!

NEAL WHEELER

Mountain Home

Something to prove

In Mike Masterson's Feb. 13 column, he seeks to prove there is a god by quoting selected scientists. Isn't that a bit like seeking to prove there is or isn't something called science by quoting selected religionists?

OTTO ZINKE

Fayetteville