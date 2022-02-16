Life sentence for Pine Bluff man in 2020 fatal shooting; Houston woman gets 10 years

A two-day trial resulted in a life prison sentence for a Pine Bluff man and 10 years behind bars for a Houston woman, both convicted of killing Emmanuel Foster nearly two years ago.

A jury in the 11th Judicial Circuit West courtroom of Judge Alex Guynn found Deric Smith, 35, and Lamiesha Toney, 24, guilty of murdering Foster, 34, and injuring Jason Anderson with a firearm in the area of South Cedar and South Plum streets on April 24, 2020.

The trial began Monday with an eight-hour session and resumed for 14 hours Tuesday morning, with the verdict and sentences handed down by about 11 p.m., Jefferson County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Will Jones said.

Smith, also known as Scrappy Gee, received an automatic life sentence in state prison without the possibility of parole for Class Y capital murder plus 15 years for Class B battery in the first degree and sentence enhancements totaling 15 years for using a firearm.

Toney was sentenced to 10 years for second-degree murder, five years for first-degree battery and firearm sentence enhancements totaling 15 years. Toney’s terms will be served concurrently, but she will be eligible for parole in five years.

Prosecutors scored a big victory after piecing together a case without the lone witness to the shooting in Anderson, who was found dead in a suspected homicide between Seventh and Eighth avenues on June 8, 2021. He was 38.

It is not known whether his killing is related to Foster’s murder. A suspect has not yet been identified.

“It came down to two statements,” Jones said, referring to what Anderson told officers in 2020. “When he fell out of the car, there was an off-duty officer. The officer asked, ‘Who shot you?’ He said, ‘Scrappy.’ Another young lady came by and asked Mr. Anderson, ‘Who shot you?’ He said, ‘Scrappy.’

“That’s how they developed this fellow as a suspect. He’s got ‘Scrappy’ tattooed on his left arm. The jury also had to consider the fact that Mr. Anderson was not available to testify against the suspects.”

A probable cause affidavit revealed that officers were dispatched to 1700 S. Cedar St. before 3 p.m. on April 24, 2020, in reference to a man, later identified as Anderson, being thrown out of a vehicle after he was shot in the back of his head. A Lincoln Town Car had crashed into a residence at 1600 S. Plum St., and several individuals believed to have emerged from the house were standing over Foster to give him CPR. An ambulance crew pronounced Foster dead at the scene.

Witnesses told officers they saw Smith and Toney get out of the vehicle and run through an alley south of the incident’s location.

Toney allegedly tried admitting to officers that she shot Foster and Anderson but police didn’t believe her statement, Jones said.

Smith took the stand and admitted to shooting Foster and Anderson while acting in self-defense, but the jury didn’t buy the statement, Jones said. According to the affidavit, the defendants accused Anderson, the front-seat passenger, of turning around and punching Toney in the face for no reason while Foster was driving the Lincoln.

“That’s the first time in 20 years I had a case that was close to even being able to be made a case,” Jones said. “We felt the community and the family needed justice.”

A call to a number listed for the defendant’s lawyer, William Howard of Pine Bluff, was not answered.