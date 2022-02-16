Little Rock board greenlights slate of contracts with 10 local groups meant to address crime and violence





Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday approved a slate of resolutions to pursue contracts of varying amounts with 10 organizations in order to address crime and community violence.

Five of those entities are new contractors that have never worked with the city's Department of Community Programs.

The duration of each contract will run from March 1, 2022, through Feb. 28, 2023.

Funding will be drawn from Little Rock's share of federal money distributed to local governments through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

During Tuesday's meeting, board members voted on each contract separately after they opted to split the original omnibus-style resolution.

The closest vote was on a proposed $88,642 contract with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arkansas. The measure passed 6-4 after City Director Ken Richardson of Ward 2 switched his vote from "present" to "yes."

Richardson voted "present" on the other nine items, which were approved.

The organizations the city has tapped fall under one of five categories, as outlined by board documents: conflict resolution/anger management, hospital-based intervention, life skills and/or workforce readiness, mental health and wellness, and prevention of criminal activity through violence intervention.

The entities are:

• Arkansas Community Dispute Resolution Centers Inc.

• Unity Martial Arts

• The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences

• Brandon House Cultural and Performing Arts Center

• Restore Hope

• Our House

• Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Arkansas

• Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arkansas

• Songbird Multimedia (The group is also known as Sunflower Gardens Community Outreach, a city official said during Tuesday's meeting.)

• Lessons Learned

The resolutions approved Tuesday gave different amounts for each proposed contract, with UAMS, Restore Hope and the Arkansas Community Dispute Resolution Centers on the upper end near $200,000 each.

The lowest amount given for a contractor was $28,500 for Unity Martial Arts.

Another resolution approved Tuesday will have the city contract with the basketball-oriented organization FAB44 to operate a day labor program.

A version of the omnibus-style resolution on Little Rock's website Friday originally referred to the funding source as the city's 2022 budget for the Department of Community Programs, which oversees the distribution of Prevention, Intervention and Treatment funds.

But by Monday, a new version said funds for the programs were available from the city's first tranche of American Rescue Plan Act funds. Nearly $19 million was received in May, and the second half of the federal money is expected to be received later this year.

After 11 individuals, including a 1-year-old, were wounded and one individual died as a result of shootings over a four-day period beginning Jan. 28, members of the city board on Feb. 1 approved a resolution declaring violence and gun-related crimes to be a public health emergency.





However, the proposed contracts before the board on Tuesday were unrelated to the recent emergency declaration.

The city's intergovernmental relations manager, Emily Jordan Cox, on Tuesday recalled how an earlier city resolution stated one intended use of a portion of the American Rescue Plan Act money was for community violence intervention programs for $1.5 million.

The city board approved that resolution in August 2021.

Requests for proposals were issued in December, according to Cox's presentation to the board.

Once the spending associated with the two resolutions -- the one tied to FAB44 and the other tied to the 10 entities -- is added together, the sum will not exceed the $1.5 million total, Cox indicated.

Dana Dossett, the director of the Department of Community Programs, told board members that work performed because of the contract with FAB44 would supplement Little Rock's existing efforts on 3-1-1 service requests.

She said the resolution that would have the city contract with the 10 entities purposefully cast a wide net.

The amounts of the contracts would not exceed $200,000, but exact amounts have not been negotiated yet, pending board approval, Dossett said.

Dossett indicated that organizations new to working with the Department of Community Programs are Unity Martial Arts, UAMS, Restore Hope, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arkansas and Lessons Learned.

Unity Martial Arts has proposed an after-school program at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary for roughly 30 students in grades 1-4.

UAMS has proposed a patient-centered approach to do immediate violence-prevention intervention in the trauma center geared toward hard-to-reach people. The medical center wants to enroll and retain at least 50 participants during the first year, Dossett said.

Restore Hope is seeking to provide life skills and workforce-readiness programs to individuals involved with the justice system who are also parents by expanding the group's "100 Families" initiative.

Big Brothers Big Sisters want to give evidence-based mentor trainings to 25 organizations and community members, according to the presentation delivered to the board.

Lessons Learned aims to provide sessions to middle and high school students on avoiding criminal activities, the ramifications of their choices and how to make positive decisions, Dossett said.

According to Dossett, each proposal before the board was individually considered by a five-member review committee and underwent scoring.

The resolution authorizing the contract with FAB44 was approved in an 8-2 vote, with Richardson and at-large City Director Joan Adcock voting no.

With regard to the other resolution, City Director Kathy Webb of Ward 3 made a motion to vote on each of the 10 contracts separately, and her motion was adopted.



