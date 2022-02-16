Sections
Little Rock police arrest woman in early Tuesday shooting that injured one near University Avenue and Colonel Glenn Road

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 4:35 a.m.

Little Rock police arrested a woman early Tuesday in the shooting of another woman, according to a police report.

Officers arrived around 3:35 a.m. at the Bradford Estates apartments at 6310 Colonel Glenn Road, where they found a 37-year-old woman who had been shot in the buttocks inside a unit at the complex, according to a Little Rock Police Department incident report.

The victim told police that Twilla Pace, 57, of Little Rock threatened and shot her while she was lying on the couch in a unit that the report lists as Pace's residence.

Police obtained a search warrant for Pace's apartment and discovered evidence that a shooting happened there, leading them to arrest Pace, who is a convicted felon and cannot legally own a gun, according to the report.

The relationship between Pace and the victim wasn't clear in the report.

Paces faces felony charges of first-degree battery, first-degree terroristic threatening and possession of a firearm by a certain person.

Print Headline: LR police say woman arrested in shooting

