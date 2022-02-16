Man dies in fall after police chase near West Memphis

A man fell to his death early Wednesday while attempting to evade arrest on Interstate 40 near West Memphis, according to a news release from the city’s police department.

Police did not identify the man, who was behind the wheel of a vehicle that had been reported stolen with two other people. The vehicle was located just after 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Ingram Boulevard, about a half-mile west-southwest of the point where southbound Interstate 55 splits off from eastbound Interstate 40.

Before officers could make contact, the vehicle drove away, leading to a vehicle pursuit onto eastbound I-40, where the suspects’ vehicle hit a concrete divider wall and and was immobilized.

Police said that the driver left the vehicle, hopped the concrete divider and ran north across the westbound lanes of I-40. While evading police, he jumped over the concrete wall of the interstate, falling what officers called “a substantial distance” to the ground below. He was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries.

Arkansas State Police are investigating the death, the release states. The other two occupants were arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

No further information was available Wednesday night, West Memphis Police said in the release, citing the ongoing investigation.