Mandate on masks relaxing at Tyson

Tyson Foods, one of the first major employers to require covid-19 vaccines for workers, is relaxing its mask policy for some.

As rates of infection and illness decline among workers, Tyson said in a memo to its U.S. employees on Tuesday that those who are fully vaccinated can choose to remove their masks at work, depending on state laws.

This is happening as other employers such as Amazon, Walmart and J.P. Morgan Chase start easing their mask policies in response to declining U.S. infections and regulation changes in a number of states.

Some have said relaxing indoor mask requirements is the next step towards a new normal as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health experts remain wary.

Tom Brower, senior vice president of health and safety at Tyson, said in a memo how vaccines have made the company a safer place to work, recognizing lower infection and illness rates and a decline in active cases among workers in recent weeks.

"As a result starting today at some facilities, team members who are fully vaccinated can choose to remove their masks at work," Brower said.

The mask removal is a condition of local and federal laws, including U.S. Department of Agriculture regulations that require the continued use of masks at locations where federal inspectors operate.

A spokesman with Tyson said distribution centers, feed mills and some production facilities will be able to remove masks effective immediately, as well as workers at Tyson headquarters in Springdale.

In Arkansas, no chicken plants are currently eligible. Tyson is working to change that and allow processing plant workers to work without masks if they so choose, spokesman Derek Burleson said in an email Tuesday.

Employers said they removed the mask requirement based on current covid-19 trends and will continue monitoring the situation and make adjustments when necessary.

Despite the change in tune among employers and certain lawmakers, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not strayed from its recommendations for people to continue wearing mask indoors. A spokesperson with the Arkansas Department of Health said that it encourages masking when appropriate but acknowledges there is no state mask mandate and it has no authority over employers' policies.

States like California, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Nevada, New York and Rhode Island, have all recently dropped their indoor mask requirements. Most Republican-led states ended them last year or never imposed mandates at all.

A mask mandate has not been in effect in Arkansas for nearly a year, after Gov. Asa Hutchinson's approval to ban state mask requirements in March, a decision he said he regretted over the summer when infections were on the rise. He and his officials have been urging residents to get the vaccines and use masks to prevent the spread of covid-19 even without government intervention.

"It's important to use your mask in the proper situations and to obtain a vaccination where appropriate," Dr. Jose Romero, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, said earlier this month at the state's weekly covid-19 meeting.

Shares of Tyson fell less than 1%, or 92 cents, to close at $93.96 on the New York Stock Exchange.