Neglect suit gets change in courts

Editor's note: Some readers might find the descriptions used in this story offensive.

Lawyers representing a White Hall nursing home and other defendants have moved a lawsuit filed against them from Jefferson and Sebastian counties to a U.S. District Court.

Kutak Rock LLP of Fayetteville filed the case in the Eastern District of Arkansas Central Division on Friday. The suit, filed by Phyllis Long, an administrator of the estate of the late Margaree Parker, alleges The Waters of White Hall LLC, Gubin Enterprises LP, The Waters of Arkansas Master Tenant LLC and Michael Blisko committed medical and ordinary negligence leading to serious injuries and death to Parker while she was a resident at the facility, now known as The Blossoms at White Hall, 9209 Dollarway Road. The defendants are also accused of violating nursing home resident rights, committing deceptive trade practices and breaching their fiduciary duty.

The estate, represented by Darren O'Quinn of Little Rock, did not specify a dollar amount being sought in the original Jefferson County filing from Nov. 12, but the defendants said in its notice of removal that it was doing so because it is "an action between citizens of different states and the matter in controversy exceeds $75,000, exclusive of interest and costs." Gubin Enterprises is a partnership of Gubin Ventures GP, which is based in Indiana, and Moishe Gubin, a citizen of Illinois, according to court documents.

Michael Blisko, a Florida citizen who also has a Chicago address, and Gubin each owned and managed 50% of The Waters, according to the suit. Blisko is also named in 12 open lawsuits, including the one filed by Parker's estate, and Moishe Gubin is named in eight of the 12 suits, all in Arkansas, according to a search in the Administrative Office of the Courts.

Blisko and Gubin Enterprises are "members" of The Waters of Arkansas Master Tenant LLC, according to documents.

Parker was admitted to The Waters on Jan. 18, 2020, and died Oct. 31, 2020, an assistant to O'Quinn confirmed. She was 90 and from Osceola, according to her obituary. Long was one of her five children.

During the time she resided at The Waters, the suit alleges, "Parker was allowed to develop and suffer from foul-smelling, pus-infiltrated bedsores contaminated with fecal matter, dehydration, and urinary tract infections that eventually killed her by causing blood poisoning, in addition to extreme pain, emotional distress, and other harms and losses."

According to the suit, the severity of the alleged "recurrent negligence" against Parker led to accelerated deterioration of her health and resulted in physical and emotional trauma including:

• "Bedsores that were open and infected to the bone with fecal matter;

• "Foul-smelling, pus-infiltrated urinary tract infections;

• "Blood poisoning (septic shock);

• "Dehydration;

• "Severe acute kidney injury and failure;

• "The need for an amputation due to a necrotic and dead left foot;

• "Other physical and emotional maladies and indignities, harms, and losses;

• and death."

A message left for a defendant's attorney was not returned as of Tuesday evening.

A court date has not yet been set. The case has been assigned to District Judge Lee P. Rudofsky and Magistrate Judge Joe J. Volpe.