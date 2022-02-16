NLR defensive end agrees to Arkansas

North Little Rock junior defensive end Quincy Rhodes Jr. orally committed to the University of Arkansas to become the Razorbacks' ninth commitment for the 2023 class.

"I'm from here, I always dream about it," Rhodes said. "I remember being a kid and going to all of the games. I love the atmosphere and I have a lot of people who support me being a Razorback, so why not?"

Rhodes, 6-6, 244 pounds, also had offers from Arkansas State, Memphis and Jackson State. He was receiving interest from Virginia Tech, Tennessee, TCU, Florida State, California and Central Arkansas.

He likes defensive line coach Deke Adams' knowledge of the game.

"He has a lot of insight about the game, he coached a lot of players who went to the NFL ... first-round picks, and I pray I can be one of them," Rhodes said.

He played his ninth-grade season at North Little Rock before spending his sophomore and junior years at Jacksonville. Rhodes had 77 tackles, 5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles and 1 recovered fumble as a sophomore.

Rhodes received his offer from the Hogs after speaking to Coach Sam Pittman during a Jan. 22 Prospect Day visit in Fayetteville. He also communicated with tight ends coach Dowell Loggains during the process.

He FaceTimed with Loggains Tuesday afternoon and Loggains gathered the other coaches for Rhodes' decision.

"They were excited and happy," Rhodes said. "They knew but I basically wanted to wait and check out my options to see who else would come through the door. but I just felt like Arkansas was home."

Rhodes reports a time of 4.8 seconds in the 40-yard dash. He's the third in-state prospect to pledge to the Hogs for the 2023 class.