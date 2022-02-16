No. 16 Vols extend streak, throttle No. 4 Kentucky

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Santiago Vescovi scored 18 points and Chandler Kennedy added 17 to lead No. 16 Tennessee to a 76-63 victory over No. 4 Kentucky on Tuesday night.

Zakai Zeigler and John Fulkerson each added 14 points as the Volunteers (19-6, 10-3 SEC) ran their home record to 14-0 this season with their eighth straight SEC victory.

The Wildcats (21-5, 10-3) were led by Oscar Tshiebwe's 13 points and 15 rebounds. Jacob Toppin and Davion Mintz each scored 11 points.

Tennessee led by 14 at halftime. Kentucky cut the difference to eight midway through the second half. That's when the Vols went on a 12-0 run, holding Kentucky scoreless for nearly five minutes.

It was a heated atmosphere from the start. More than 20,000 fans crammed into Thompson-Boling Arena for the game in which three technical fouls were called in the first seven minutes.

Kentucky Coach John Calipari was whistled for a technical arguing a foul call. Then a double technical was whistled when Fulkerson went headlong into the Kentucky bench, prompting some pushing and shoving.

NO. 10 VILLANOVA 89, NO. 8 PROVIDENCE 84

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- Collin Gillespie had five three-pointers and a career-high 33 points, including a key three with 23 seconds left, and 10th-ranked Villanova held on to beat eighth-ranked Providence.

Justin Moore added 19 points for the Wildcats (20-6, 13-3 Big East), who went 11 of 23 from beyond the arc and won their fourth straight.

The loss snapped the eight-game win streak by the conference-leading Friars (21-3, 11-2). It was their first home conference loss of the season.

Villanova never trailed in the second half, but Providence cut it to 82-80 with 50 seconds left on a driving layup by Al Durham.

But the ball found its way to a wide-open Gillespie on the Wildcats' next possession, and he made his fifth three-pointer of the game. Durham missed at the other end and Villanova was able to close the game out at the free-throw line.

NO. 9 DUKE 76, WAKE FOREST 74

DURHAM, N.C. -- Mark Williams dunked in Paolo Banchero's missed drive with 0.4 seconds left to help ninth-ranked Duke beat Wake Forest, capping a wild game that saw the Blue Devils Mike Krzyzewski not coach after halftime after the team said he was "not feeling well."

The drama carried to the final possession as Wake Forest had only a desperate chance. Domari Monsanto took the inbound pass and heaved a one-handed throw to the far end that appeared to be a bit late with the ball hitting the glass then bouncing off the rim before falling away.

Krzyzewski, who is retiring after this season, wasn't with the team as it returned to the court from the locker room after halftime. The team's official Twitter account later posted that Krzyzewski wouldn't return, and no other details were immediately available.

Associate head coach Jon Scheyer, who has been designated as the 75-year-old Krzyzewski's successor for next season, took over as the teams began second-half play. Scheyer had also coached the team in Duke's win at Wake Forest last month with Krzyzewski out due to an illness.

The game also included Duke (22-4, 12-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) rolling to a 19-point lead after halftime, only to watch Wake Forest (20-7, 10-6) claw back in it and tie the game at 74 on free throws by Alondes Williams with 17.5 seconds left.

Williams had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Duke, while Wendell Moore Jr. had 16 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Jake LaRavia had 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Demon Deacons.

NO. 15 WISCONSIN 74, INDIANA 69

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Johnny Davis had 30 points and 12 rebounds, while Brad Davison added 21 points and 7 boards to lead No. 15 Wisconsin past Indiana.

Steven Crowl also had nine points and six rebounds for the Badgers (20-5, 11-4 Big Ten). Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 30 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists to lead the Hoosiers (16-9, 7-8).

NO. 18 OHIO STATE 70, MINNESOTA 45

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- E.J. Liddell had 16 points and 10 rebounds, leading No. 18 Ohio State over Minnesota.

Malaki Branham added 11 points on 4-for-7 shooting for the Buckeyes (16-6, 9-4 Big Ten).

Luke Loewe scored 12 points to lead Minnesota (12-11, 3-11). Jamison Battle added 11 points.

PENN STATE 62, NO. 19 MICHIGAN STATE 58

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- Seth Lundy hit a go-ahead three-pointer with 1:37 remaining and finished with 17 points as Penn State beat No. 19 Michigan State.

John Harrar had 16 points and 16 rebounds, and Jalen Pickett added 10 points for the Nittany Lions (10-12, 5-9 Big Ten), who beat a ranked team for the first time under first-year Coach Micah Shrewsberry.

Julius Marble II scored 14 points and Max Christie had 10 for the Spartans (18-7, 9-5), who led for all but 4:42. Michigan State was up by 14 points with 13:20 to play.

Michigan State opened the second half with an 8-0 run, and just over four minutes later, had its biggest lead of the game at 43-29 on a jumper by Marble.

Sessoms helped to key Penn State's comeback. He hit back-to-back shots and fueled a 15-2 run over the next 4:39.

The Nittany Lions cut the lead to one twice before a pull-up jumper by Lundy gave them their first lead of the half with 1:37 left.

NO. 20 TEXAS 80, OKLAHOMA 78, OT

NORMAN, Okla. -- Timmy Allen and Andrew Jones each scored 20 points to help No. 20 Texas defeat Oklahoma in overtime.

Marcus Carr and Christian Bishop each scored 16 points for the Longhorns (19-7. 8-5 Big 12). Texas also beat Oklahoma 66-52 on Jan. 11.

Elijah Harkless scored 19 points and Jordan Goldwire added 18 points for the Sooners (14-12, 4-9), who have lost 5 of 6.

Allen's tip-in with 11 seconds remaining in overtime gave Texas a 79-76 lead. The Longhorns intentionally fouled, and Harkless made two free throws for the Sooners with 6.7 seconds to play.

Carr was fouled with four seconds remaining. He made the first free throw and missed the second, giving Oklahoma a final chance. But Harkless missed a desperation heave from well beyond the three-point line.

NEW MEXICO 75, NO. 22 WYOMING 66

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Jaelen House scored 34 points as New Mexico beat No. 22 Wyoming.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. added 18 for the Lobos (11-14, 3-8 Mountain West) and Jay Allen-Tovar had 15.

The loss ended a six-game winning streak for the Cowboys (21-4, 10-2), who were led by Graham Ike's 26 points.

SEC MEN

SOUTH CAROLINA 77, OLE MISS 74, OT

OXFORD, Miss. -- James Reese V hit a half-court bank shot at the buzzer and South Carolina beat Mississippi in overtime.

Devin Carter's layup gave South Carolina a 74-73 lead with 1:26 remaining in the extra period. Nysier Brooks made 1 of 2 free throws to tie it with 1:04 left, but the Rebels then missed two three-point attempts. Following a South Carolina timeout with two seconds to play, Jermaine Couisnard got the ball to Reese, who heaved it from the logo for the game winner.

Erik Stevenson scored 17 points to lead South Carolina (15-10, 6-7 SEC). Carter finished with 16 points and a career-high 11 rebounds. Keyshawn Bryant also 16 points and Reese had nine.

Brooks, Matthew Murrell and Jarkel Joiner each scored 18 points for Ole Miss (12-14, 3-10). Luis Rodriguez had 13 rebounds to go with eight points.

The Gamecocks trailed for most of the second half and by as many as eight, but then used an 11-3 run for a 68-66 lead with 25 seconds remaining in regulation. Bryant sparked the surge with a three-pointer and Stevenson capped it with two from long range. Joiner's layup with 1.7 left sent it to overtime tied at 68.

Ole Miss closed the first half on a 15-7 run for a 29-28 advantage and stretched it to 49-41 with 11:39 to play.

TEXAS A&M 56, FLORIDA 55

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Quenton Jackson scored 16 points and Wade Taylor IV sank three free throws with 19 seconds left as Texas A&M ended its eight-game losing streak by beating Florida.

Florida's Phlandrous Fleming Jr. missed a jump shot with three seconds remaining, the Gators lost control on an offensive rebound attempt with 0.8 seconds left and the Aggies (16-10, 5-8 SEC) killed the clock.

The Aggies led 43-31 on Javonte Brown's layup with 11:02 remaining before Florida launched its comeback. The Gators outscored Texas A&M 16-2 over the next six minutes and two Niels Lane free throws gave Florida a 47-45 lead, its first lead since 4-2.

Tyree Appleby sank a three-pointer and Fleming made another with 1:44 left and Florida led 55-51. Jackson hit a jumper with 1:30 to go and the final points of the game came on Taylor's free throws.

Jackson was the only player to score in double digits for Texas A&M, which finished 19-for-56 shooting (33.9%) including 16 missed shots on 18 attempts from beyond the arc.

Colin Castleton scored 15 points and had 15 rebounds for Florida (16-10, 6-7). Myreon Jones scored 10 for the Gators.