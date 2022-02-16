Off The Wire

BASKETBALL

Ex-Hog on Team USA

Joe Johnson (Little Rock Central, Arkansas Razorbacks) answered USA Basketball's call again. A year removed from his last playing experience with the national team, the 40-year-old Johnson was among 12 players announced Tuesday as the roster for a pair of Basketball World Cup qualifying games later this month. Also picked: Jordan Bell, Tarik Black, Brian Bowen II, Langston Galloway, Jared Harper, Juwan Morgan, Matt Ryan, David Stockton, Rayjon Tucker, Paul Watson and Justin Wright-Foreman. Most of the players are coming from the G League, and most have at least a small amount of NBA experience. Jim Boylen, who led the Americans to a 1-1 record during a pair of qualifying games in Mexico back in November, will again coach the U.S. in these qualifiers. The Americans open camp Friday in advance of playing Puerto Rico on Feb. 24 and Mexico on Feb. 27, both of those games in Washington. Johnson -- a seven-time NBA All-Star who appeared in one game with Boston this season -- last played for USA Basketball in AmeriCup qualifying in February 2021. Johnson was an All American at Arkansas, where he played in 1999-2001. Bowen and Stockton also have past USA Basketball qualifying-game experience. The two games next week are the third and fourth of six first-round qualifying matchups for the U.S. The Americans -- who likely only need one more win to be assured of moving into the next round -- also are scheduled to play Puerto Rico on July 1 and Cuba on July 4. The World Cup -- where teams can directly qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics -- runs from Aug. 25-Sept. 10, 2023, in Indonesia

BASEBALL

Nats veteran retires

Longtime Washington Nationals star Ryan Zimmerman announced his retirement Tuesday, ending a decorated career in which he became the franchise leader in many major categories and boosted the team to its only World Series championship. Zimmerman, 37, made it official in a public letter addressed to "Dear D.C." "When we first met I was a 20-year-old kid fresh out of the University of Virginia," he wrote. "I had no idea how unbelievable the next 17 years of my life were going to be." Zimmerman was the first player drafted by the Nationals, picked fourth overall in June 2005 during their first season after moving from Montreal to Washington. He made his major league debut that September and hit .397 in 20 games. "Ryan will forever be Mr. National ... Ryan gave us all 17 years of amazing memories," team owner Mark Lerner said in a statement. Popular and productive, Zimmerman spent his entire career with Washington. He was a two-time All-Star, won a Gold Glove at third base and helped the Nationals reach the postseason five times, capped by their run to the 2019 title. Zimmerman -- who opted out of the 2020 season because of covid-19 concerns -- set Nationals career records for RBI (1,061), home runs (284), hits (1,846) and games (1,799), among other marks. He batted .277 in 16 seasons with a career .341 on-base percentage and .475 slugging percentage. He also connected for 11 walk-off home runs, the seventh-highest total ever.

Players: They received drugs

Four major league players testified Tuesday they received oxycodone pills from a former Los Angeles Angels employee accused of providing Tyler Skaggs the drugs that led to the pitcher's overdose death. Pitchers Matt Harvey, Mike Morin and Cam Bedrosian and first baseman C.J. Cron played for the Angels during the years federal prosecutors say Eric Kay obtained drugs for players. Kay faces drug distribution and conspiracy charges. After saying he was subpoenaed and would have used his Fifth Amendment right not to testify without immunity, Harvey acknowledged being a cocaine user before and during his season with the Angels in 2019. The former New York Mets star said he tried oxycodone provided by Skaggs during his season with the Angels and also provided drugs to Skaggs. Morin and Cron testified to longer periods of getting oxycodone from Kay, while Bedrosian said he received three or four pills once and gave the rest back after taking one and not liking the way it made him feel. Skaggs, 27, was found dead July 1, 2019, in a suburban Dallas hotel room after the team had traveled from Los Angeles and before the start of what was supposed to be a four-game series against the Texas Rangers. A coroner's report said Skaggs had choked to death on his vomit, and a toxic mix of alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone were in his system.

TENNIS

Verdasco advances

Fernando Verdasco of Spain beat Serbian Dusan Lajovic 7-6 (4), 6-3 on Tuesday to advance to the round of 16 of the Rio Open clay court tournament. It was the 38-year-old's first win in an ATP 500 competition since 2019. He will face Argentinian Federico Coria for a place in the quarterfinals. Coria eliminated the fifth-seeded player, Christian Garin of Chile, 6-2, 6-0. Also on Tuesday, eighth-seeded Albert Ramos Vinolas beat Argentinian Juan Londero 6-3, 6-4. The Spaniard will face his countryman Pablo Andujar in the next round. Argentina's Federico Delbonis topped Colombia's Daniel Galan 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. He will face 18-year-old Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz. Italy's Lorenzo Sonego, the sixth seed, beat Laslo Djere of Serbia 6-2, 6-0. His round-of-16 opponent is Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic. Another Italian, Fabio Fognini, overcame Argentina's Facundo Bagnis 6-2, 6-4. He will face fourth-seed Pablo Carreno Busta today.