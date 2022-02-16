Oldcastle APG readies to double plant's space

Oldcastle APG is doubling capacity at its MoistureShield Composite Decking plant in Springdale, the second such move in a little over a year.

Atlanta-based Oldcastle APG is North America's largest manufacturer of outdoor living products according to the company and is part of global building materials group CRH's building products division.

"This expansion will greatly enrich our comprehensive portfolio and help meet the growing demand for sustainable outdoor living products nationally," Ken O'Neill, executive vice president, national group, Oldcastle APG, said in a statement.

Oldcastle APG acquired Springdale-based MoistureShield, formerly know as Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies (AERT), for $117 million in 2017. AERT was founded in 1988.

The investment in the plant supports the company's MoistureShield Elevate, a capped wood composite decking line. Production lines supporting MoistureShield Vision® with specialized Diamond Defense coating will be upgraded in a Phase II expansion later in 2022, according to a company release.

Details on the number of jobs that could be added because of the expansion were not available Tuesday afternoon. In November of 2020, Oldcastle APG said it would double capacity at the Springdale plant, adding an estimated 10 jobs.

The company expects the expansion to be ready to meet second quarter decking demand.

"We're excited to begin 2022 with renewed capacity that will allow our contractors to best serve their customers and give them a competitive edge to continue achieving success," Matthew Bruce, vice president of sales, Oldcastle APG, said in a statement.