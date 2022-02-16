Sections
Passenger killed in Arkansas 314 crash

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 4:31 a.m.

One person was killed and another injured Monday evening in a wreck on Arkansas 314, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary report.

Cheryl Williamson, 61, of Jessieville was the passenger in a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer on Arkansas 314 near Plainview in Perry County when the vehicle crossed the opposite lane and left the road around 6:10 p.m.

The vehicle struck a tree in a ditch, killing Williamson and injuring the driver, Kenneth Halsell, 52, of Plainview.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the wreck, the report said.

