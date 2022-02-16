Pilot suffers serious injuries in small plane crash in Arkansas, FAA says

A pilot was seriously injured Monday after a plane crashed into the woods in Lonoke County, authorities said.

Deputies received a 911 call shortly after 6:30 p.m. in reference to a small, single-engine aircraft that crashed in a wooded area south of Gambusia Lane and Arkansas 294, according to a Facebook post from the Lonoke County sheriff's office.

Deputies and other first responders located the plane and rendered aid to the pilot, who was transported to a Little Rock hospital.

The pilot was flying a PA-22 Piper when the plane had engine issues and went down near the unincorporated area of Furlow, according to a report from the Federal Aviation Administration. The pilot suffered serious injuries, the report stated. The pilot's name has not been released. No other victims were listed in the report.