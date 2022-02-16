Pot odor from car

results in LR arrest

North Little Rock police arrested a man Monday afternoon on felony drug and firearms charges, according to an arrest report.

During a traffic stop for illegal window tinting, an officer reported that he smelled marijuana in the car of Manford Holloway, 24, of Little Rock, leading him to detain Holloway and search the car.

The location of the arrest was redacted from the report, with no explanation.

Holloway told the officer there was a pistol in the console, and the officer found a Taurus G2C handgun and marijuana residue in the floorboard as well as THC-infused gummy candy in a backpack in the back seat, the report states.

Holloway told police the backpack was his, but said he didn't know how the drugs got there. He is charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and drug possession with purpose to distribute.

Pellet-gun attack

leads to one arrest

Little Rock police on Monday afternoon arrested a man they said shot a woman in the chest with a pellet gun, according to an arrest report.

Officers met with a woman around 4:30 p.m. Monday at 6100 Leon Circle, a report said. Police saw some injury to her chest and determined she had been shot by a CO2-powered pellet gun.

The victim said she did not know the man who shot her, but described him, leading police to arrest Adam Lovett, 38, of Jacksonville.

Lovett is charged with felony second-degree battery.

LR man arrested

in motel gun threat

A man faces multiple felony charges after Little Rock police said he threatened a person Monday evening with an AR-15 rifle he owned illegally, according to an arrest report.

Officers showed up shortly after 7:30 p.m. at the Days Inn at 8219 Interstate 30 for a report of a disturbance. Police saw Joshua Lowe, 25, of Little Rock, exit a room with an AR-15-style rifle, the report said.

A victim told officers that Lowe pointed the gun at her and told her he would kill her.

During the arrest, police learned Lowe had a felony record in Texas, meaning he cannot legally own a gun. He also reportedly lied to police about his name and resisted having his fingerprints taken, the report said.

Lowe faces three felonies -- aggravated assault, first degree terroristic threatening and felon in possession of a firearm. He is also charged with obstruction of governmental operations and refusal to submit, both misdemeanors.