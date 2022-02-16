PREP BASKETBALL: Red'Dogs use three-point shooting to drop Southside

FORT SMITH – Springdale's hot shooting from beyond the three-point arc was too much for Fort Smith Southside to overcome.

Red'Dogs' guards Courtland Muldrew and Anthony Thomas combined for 11 3-pointers to lead the Bulldogs to a 66-53 6A-West win over the Mavericks on Tuesday at Southside Arena.

The win keeps Springdale a game ahead of Bentonville West for second place in the 6A-West standings. Coach Jeremy Price knows that his team has a tough stretch to finish the season – at league-leading Fayetteville on Friday, hosting Bentonville on Feb. 22 and at Bentonville West on Feb. 25 to end the regular season.

"We have one of the hardest schedules remaining," Price said. "All three teams left are really good. Bentonville and Bentonville West are looking for revenge and we know that. Our goal is to finish strong and, win or lose, those games will prepare us for the first round of the state tournament."

If Springdale can keep up the hot shooting, however, it has a great shot at the second seed. The Bulldogs finished the game making 55 percent of their shots from the field, including 11-of-19 from beyond the three-point arc.

"We'll take that," Price said of his team's shooting performance. "Anytime the ball goes though the hoop it makes every look good. Muldrew and Thomas shot it so well that it just made everything else easier."

Muldrew, a freshman, finished with a game-high 30 points, including six three-pointers in the game. Thomas made five three-pointers and finished with 19 points.

"(Muldrew) was the guy who got them going in the first half and we were wondering how far was too far with his shooting range," Southside coach Stewart Adams said. "In the second half, (Thomas) then hit three three-pointers to start the second half. The pace of the game was the way we wanted. We did OK offensively, but it is tough to win when you are trading 2s for 3s."

Dmitri Lloyd scored 12 to lead Southside (6-17, 0-11) while Khaliq Pulliam added 11. Adams said he has been pleased at the way his team has played in the last two weeks.

"We've played well the second half of the conference schedule," Adams said. "We wish this was the first time though the conference. We feel like we are going to get someone in the last three games and drop them a spot or two in (state tournament) seeding. We're hungry for a win."

Muldrew scored 16 in the first half as the Bulldogs built a 30-22 halftime edge.

"Actually, our focus was to get points in the paint, and we got an early basket in the paint," Price said. "(Forward Tevin) Tate did a good job getting the ball back out when he was double-team and we had some open looks."

Thomas opened the second half with four three-pointers in the first 4:30 of the second half as Springdale would get the lead to double digits at 44-31. Muldrew then added another three-pointer followed up with a drive to increase the Bulldog advantage to 51-35 with two minutes left in the third quarter.