PREP BASKETBALL: Roller, Koons combine to lead Har-Ber past Heritage

SPRINGDALE -- Many teams would've been in trouble after one of its best players went to the bench in foul trouble.

But not Springdale Har-Ber. Not with Caylan Koons and Delaney Roller on the court to pick up the slack.

Roller scored a career-high 28 points and Koons followed closely with 27 to lead Har-Ber to a an 82-68 victory over Rogers Heritage on Tuesday in 6A-West Conference action at Wildcat Arena.

Roller, a sophomore, made six of her seven three-point shot attempts for Har-Ber (18-4, 10-0), which remains undefeated in conference play.

Koons' performance is a continuation of the hot hand she carried last week when she scored 31 points against Bentonville West and 25 against Springdale. She and Roller each had 14 points in the first half to give Har-Ber a 42-29 lead.

Har-Ber needed someone to pick up the slack after all-state forward Pacious McDaniel went to the bench in early foul with 4 minutes, 50 second left in the first half. Koons and Roller answered emphatically by combing to score 21 points of Har-Ber's 23 points in the second quarter.

"When Pacious McDaniel went out, we definitely had to have some kids step up," Har-Ber coach Kimberly Jenkins said. "Caylan and Delaney knocked down some big shots for us. Delaney got going early and was able to keep that consistent throughout the game as far as being ready."

Koons got it started by converting a three-point play then driving to the basket that ended with a bank shot off the glass. Roller followed with consecutive three-pointers from both corners to prompt a Heritage timeout with the Lady War Eagles trailing 34-29. The stoppage in play didn't do much to slow Koons, who added five more points, or Roller, who made her third three-pointer of the first half.

"Whenever Pacious or Caylan go out, you need to step it up a little bit," Roller said. "I didn't feel a lot of pressure. I was just going to go out there and play my game."

Carlee Casteel scored 28 points and Easton McDaniel 21 for Heritage (7-4, 16-8), which got to within 10 and trailing by 20 in the second half. But McDaniel, who played with three fouls, added 16 points to add to the offensive fireworks led by Koons and Roller, who broke free for some layups down the stretch.