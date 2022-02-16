Razorback assistant coaches sign contracts for upcoming season

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas formally announced the hiring of assistant coaches Deke Adams and Dominique Bowman on Wednesday.

Adams, who will coach defensive line, and Bowman, who will coach cornerbacks, are under contract through February 2023, according to their contracts that were released through a Freedom of Information Act request. Adams will be paid $400,000 per year and Bowman will be paid $350,000.

The Razorbacks will also pay $25,000 to buy out Bowman's contract at Marshall University.

Their salaries, along with a scheduled $100,000 salary increase for tight ends coach Dowell Loggains, bring the cumulative amount owed to Arkansas’ full-time assistant coaches to a program-record $5.525 million in the upcoming year.

The Razorbacks’ 10 full-time assistants were in line to make $5.325 million for the 2021 season.

Adams, 50, spent the past season at Florida International and replaces Jermial Ashley, who was fired Jan. 22 following his first season with the Razorbacks. Adams, who played linebacker at Southern Miss, has coached at multiple SEC schools, most recently at Ole Miss in 2020.

Bowman, who turned 37 on Monday, replaces Sam Carter after Carter took a job at Ole Miss. Bowman coached one season at Marshall.



