Razorback report: Duo scores milestones

University of Arkansas transfers Stanley Umude and JD Notae had the 1,800-point career scoring mark within their sights on Tuesday, and both of them hit the milestone as the Razorbacks rolled 76-57 over Missouri in Columbia, Mo.

Umude’s blazing start allowed the 6-6 guard to surge past the plateau in the early going on his way to a game-high 23 points after he entered the night with 1,793 points.

Umude’s third three-pointer of the night at the 10:12 mark did the trick, giving him 1,802 points. Umude also nailed a second-chance three-pointer from the wing at the 16:41 mark and hit one from the left wing on the break on a feed from Notae for a 12-4 Arkansas lead.

He finished 8-of-13 shooting, including 6 of 9 from three-point range, and now has 1,816 career points.

Umude scored 1,520 points in four seasons at South Dakota before transferring as a graduate student.

Notae, the SEC’s second-leading scorer, followed his teammate in eclipsing the 1,800-point mark, but it took him into the second half.

Notae came into the game with 1,791 points. He had seven in the first half and made a step-back 18-foot jumper on the right wing over Jarron Coleman early in the second half to give him an even 1,800 points. Notae finished with 17 points on 6-of-16 shooting, including 3 of 5 from three-point range.

He now has 1,808 career points, including 929 points in two seasons at Jacksonville University.

Going for two

Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams is turning double-doubles into routine occurrence since the start of SEC play.

Williams grabbed his 10th rebound with about nine minutes left in the game to give him 10 boards and his eighth double-double of the season. Williams finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds, with all of his double-doubles coming on points and rebounds in the last 12 games.

Milestone lead

The Razorbacks’ 46-27 advantage at halftime was significant. The 19-point lead was the largest at intermission for Arkansas in an SEC game since joining the league for the 1992-93 season.

Milestone win

Arkansas led from wire to wire against the Tigers, giving Coach Eric Musselman another career highlight. All seven of Musselman’s college teams have won 20 games, his three at Arkansas and all four at Nevada.

Wade’s work

Forward Trey Wade scored the Hogs’ first four points on a second-chance layup from Jaylin Williams and a dunk off a Missouri turnover on a feed from JD Notae.

The 6-6 graduate transfer finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds for his first double-double as a Razorback. Wade had two rebounds in 18 minutes over the last two games.

Wade had his best-scoring game as a Razorback in Arkansas’ 87-43 rout of Missouri in their first meeting this season, with 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting, including 1 of 1 on three-pointers.

Combined crunch

The Razorbacks swept Missouri for the first time since 2016 and the third time since the Tigers joined the SEC.

Arkansas’ combined scoring differential in the two games was 63 points, with wins of 87-43 and 76-57. That marked a record for the Razorbacks in a two-game sweep since joining the SEC. However, it was nowhere close to the Razorbacks’ school record of 126 points in a two-game sweep of Baylor in 1945 by 66 and 60 points.

Five-point trip

Missouri cut its 18-point deficit to 13 with a productive trip just past the midway point of the second half.

Ronnie DeGray III cleaned up a missed layup by teammate Kaleb Brown and stuck it back in while being fouled by Jaylin Williams. DeGray missed the free throw, but the Tigers came out of a scramble with the loose ball on the rebound and Brown fired into the right corner for Dajuan Gordon, who drained a three-pointer as the Tigers sliced its deficit to 57-44 in a span of seven seconds.

Face slap

Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams picked up a Flagrant 1 foul late in the first half. Playing defense, Williams raised his right arm as Jarron Coleman headed into the lane. Williams’ hand made contact on the left side of Coleman’s face, and the officials deemed it a non-basketball move.

Coleman made both free throws to cut Missouri’s deficit to 42-27 but the Tigers couldn’t score on the extra possession and Williams hit a pair of free throws on the other end to offset the flagrant foul.

Give and dunk

The Arkansas duo of Davonte Davis and Jaylin Williams worked a classic give and go for the final points in the Hogs’ 15-0 run early in the game.

Williams had the ball off the left elbow, and when Davis came to take a short pass, Williams’ man immediately doubled Davis. Williams released toward the rim, took a perfect feed from Davis and flushed it with one hand for a 19-4 Arkansas lead at the 12:43 mark.

Pickett post

Missouri guard Javon Pickett made good use of his extra inch of height but more importantly his 35-pound advantage against Davonte Davis in the first half.

Pickett scored nine points in a five-minute span, six of them on field goals versus Davis in the paint. On the first, he simply moved Davis aside with his right arm, took an entry pass and scored from point-blank range. He flashed a few good post moves on two other field goals.

Roster notes

The Razorbacks used the same starting five-some of JD Notae, Au’Diese Toney, Stanley Umude, Trey Wade and Jaylin Williams for the ninth consecutive game. The group entered with an 8-1 record.

The Tigers played with only eight healthy players for the second consecutive game.

Stuck ball

Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams helped the facility crew free a lodged basketball midway through the first half after DaJuan Gordon was fouled by Au’Diese Toney and fired a shot that got wedged between the backboard and the support. Williams needed two jumps with a long-handled mop to free the basketball, handing the floor cleaner back with a smile.

Late switch

The SEC Network telecast did not make it for tipoff at Mizzou Arena because Texas A&M’s 56-55 win over Florida ran long. When the broadcast from Columbia, Mo., picked up, Arkansas held a 9-4 lead, and after a missed jumper by Davis, Stanley Umude hit his second three-pointer of the first five minutes to give the Razorbacks a 12-4 lead, forcing a timeout call by Missouri Coach Cuonzo Martin.



