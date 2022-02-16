River Valley group receives building donation for emergency youth shelter in Mulberry

FORT SMITH -- Comprehensive Juvenile Services has been donated a building in Mulberry to be retrofitted into an emergency day shelter to provide expanded and easier access for area families.

Comprehensive Juvenile Services is a nonprofit, community-based agency serving Sebastian, Crawford, Franklin, Logan, Polk, Scott and Montgomery counties.

The group has agencies in Mena, Waldron, Paris, Booneville, Van Buren and Fort Smith. They've been providing emergency shelter for youth since 1984 in a 91-year-old building in Cecil.

The 8,625-square-foot building in Mulberry was donated by the Palmer family: Jeff Palmer, Janet Seaton, Josh Palmer and Shanna Palmer, of the PSA Land Co. The building formerly housed a Dollar General and sits on 1.07 acres.

Janice Justice, Comprehensive Juvenile Services executive director, said the group has collected roughly $1.05 million of the $1.7 million needed to renovate the building. She said they hope to collect 75% of the money needed before starting construction, and they plan to stay in the Cecil location until construction is finished.

The group leases its building from the Western Arkansas County Judges Youth Shelter, for a dollar a year, but it's a 91-year-old building, Justice said.

"All of the maintenance and upkeep are our responsibility. So we have put approximately $220,000 worth of upgrades to that building for a building that we don't own. So that's one of the big reasons why we wanted to have our own building," she said.

Justice said the new location will be right off Interstate 40 and Arkansas 64, making it more accessible for staff and families needing services. She said the building will include eight rooms for up to 16 children, offices for shelter managers, a commercial kitchen, conference room and an on-site classroom.

"It's hard on these kids to have to go into a whole new school district when they're only there for a maximum of 60 days. If it's a runaway or a homeless youth, they're only there for a few nights usually before we're able to get them back home. Average length of stay is only 19 to 20 days, so it just works out better for them to not to have to go into the local school district," Justice said. "We provide the education on site. The Mulberry School District where we will be located has agreed to also provide the on-site classroom for us."

Justice said children needing the shelter usually have behavioral issues at home or in school, and need time away for different reasons. She said they also contract two beds with the Division of Children and Family Services for children waiting for foster homes.

Other services the group provides include casework, aftercare, parenting classes, strengthening families program, mentoring, workforce program, life skills classes, therapy, electronic monitoring and community service supervision.

Justice said the group's mission statement is to reunite families, which they do by reducing conflict and teaching communication skills.

"Family conflict is something that is so prevalent with teenagers and their families," Justice said. "Teenagers, they are turning into adults. They view themselves as already being adults, and parents of course do not see them that way. So there's where the conflict comes in. I think it's typical for teenagers to have problems with their families. Families with teenagers have a difficult time, so it's important to have agencies like ours to help with that."

Justice said those wishing to donate toward the building renovation may call (479) 785-4031 or visit www.cjsinc.org for more information.