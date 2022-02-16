Road whitewash; Arkansas bounces back from Bama loss by routing Missouri

Missouri has made it tough at home for a lot of SEC teams this season.

The University of Arkansas isn't one of them.

The No. 23 Razorbacks beat the Tigers 76-57 on Tuesday night in Mizzou Arena and joined Kentucky among SEC teams in pounding Missouri on Norm Stewart Court in Columbia, Mo.

Kentucky won 83-56 at Missouri in the SEC opener.

Since then at home the Tigers had beaten Alabama and Ole Miss and lost to Texas A&M, Auburn and Florida by a combined five points.

"I think it's just coming in with that respect, respecting the game," said senior guard Stanley Umude, who led the Razorbacks with 23 points. "They have a lot of good players and they could beat anyone on any given night, so we're coming in with the same mindset as if we're playing [No. 2-ranked] Auburn."

The Razorbacks (20-6, 9-4 SEC) led 44-25 at halftime. The 19-point lead was the largest ever for Arkansas in an SEC road game according to Hogstats.com.

Arkansas' previous largest halftime lead was 17 points in the Razorbacks' 101-73 victory at South Carolina last season in which they led 49-32 at intermission.

"The Razorbacks have had so many great coaching staffs and so many great, talented players," third-year Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "To hear something like that and know the history of the program ... I mean, it's hard to go on the road."

Arkansas jumped out to a 19-4 lead and started 8 of 14 from the field, including Umude hitting two three-pointers.

"From start to finish I thought they obviously played better," Missouri Coach Cuonzo Martin said. "They played physical. They got what they wanted offensively. We weren't as aggressive as I thought we would be and should be.

"We allowed the ball to flow through the air and they made plays, made shots. We knew Stanley could make shots. Some other guys made some big shots, big threes."

Arkansas shot 49.1% (26 of 53) and hit 11 of 21 three-pointers, including Umude going 6 of 9, senior guard JD Notae 3 of 5 and sophomore guard Davonte Davis 2 of 3.

Notae had 17 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists.

Sophomore forward Jaylin Williams had 13 points, 11 rebounds and 4 assists.

Razorbacks senior forward Trey Wade had 12 points and 11 rebounds for his first double-double this season.

Davis had 11 points off the bench.

"I think we just came in real focused," Umude said. "We had a good game plan. We were all just really locked in on what we needed to do."

Wade, averaging 3.3 points and known primarily for his defense, scored Arkansas' first two baskets and had 10 points in the first half.

"Trey got us off to a good start with his energy and we just kind of fed off that and kept going," Umude said.

Junior guard Javon Pickett led Missouri (10-15, 4-8) with 13 points, but didn't score in the second half. Senior guard DaJuan Gordon added 11 points.

"We didn't play how we were supposed to," Pickett said. "We let them make easy passes, direct passes.

"We didn't pressure them at all. They made skip passes. They made regular passes. Whatever pass they wanted they were able to get.

"And they knocked down their shots. Wherever they wanted the ball, they got it."

Missouri junior forward Kobe Brown, averaging a team-high 12.9 points, was held to six on 3-of-10 shooting.

"Just crowd him," Wade said of Arkansas' defensive strategy to shut down Brown. "Crowd him and make him score in tight spots.

"Make it hard for him to score. Just put pressure on the ball. We wanted to keep the ball out of his hands as much as possible."

Arkansas bounced back from a 68-67 loss at Alabama on Saturday after beating then-No. 1 Auburn 80-76 in overtime earlier in the week.

"I haven't slept much since that Alabama game at all, to be honest with you," Musselman said. "I've been in a really crappy mood and didn't want to pet my dog and didn't want to talk to anybody.

"And the guys put it behind them, and I'm really impressed with the mental makeup of the group right now."

The Razorbacks, who beat Missouri 87-43 in Walton Arena on Jan. 12, completed their first regular-season sweep of the Tigers since 2016.

Despite winning by 44 points in the teams' earlier meeting, the Razorbacks weren't overlooking the Tigers in the rematch.

"We talked about other teams that have won big in certain games, and then came back and lost a second game," Musselman said. "We've used us as an example of how we got hammered at LSU and hammered at Alabama and then the next game when we played at home, the tide changed really quickly."

Arkansas beat Alabama 81-66 and beat LSU 83-75 in Walton Arena last season after losing road games to the Tide 90-59 and the Tigers 92-76.

"I think those two examples," Musselman said. "And continuing to talk about and educate, 'Hey, this last game, take all those themes, wipe them away. They absolutely mean nothing.' "