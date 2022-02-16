Rogers man accused of raping a woman

BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers man was arrested Sunday in connection with raping a woman.

Courtney Crouthers, 43, was arrested in connection with rape, domestic battering, residential burglary and violation of a no contact order.

Rogers District Court Judge Chris Griffin held a bond hearing Tuesday for Crouthers.

Tim McDonald, deputy prosecutor, attempted to have the hearing before three other judges, but they recused.

Crouthers was first in Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren's court Monday for the bond hearing, but he recused after realizing he represented Crouthers in a criminal case in 2001.

Bentonville District Judge Ray Bunch recused Tuesday morning at a hearing at the jail. Bunch didn't give his reason for recusing.

Benton County Circuit Judge Doug Schrantz also recused before the hearing could be held in his court. He knew Crouthers father.

Tim McDonald, deputy prosecutor, recommended a $250,000 cash only bond before Bunch recused. Crouthers grabbed at his chest after hearing the bond recommendation.

Griffin ordered Crouthers to be held on a $300,000 bond. He also ordered Crouthers not to have any contact with the woman.

A caller reported to police at 12:55 p.m. a woman notified him through an Amazon Alexa a man was in her home and was attempting to rape her, according to a probable cause affidavit. She reported the suspect took her phone so she was unable to call police, the affidavit states.

Rogers police went to the woman's home. She told police she had been sleeping when Crouthers woke her up, according to the affidavit.

The woman told police she told Crouthers to leave her home, but he forcibly raped her, according to the affidavit.

Crouthers was later arrested and told police he went to the woman's home uninvited to get his belongings. He said the woman started hitting him, and he left the home, according to affidavit. Crouthers denied raping the woman, according to the affidavit.

Crouthers was arrested in November and charged with domestic battering in connection with an incident involving the woman. He previously pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He was released on $5,000 bond and ordered not to have any contact with her.

Crouthers' arraignment is scheduled for 8 a.m. March 7 in Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green's courtroom.