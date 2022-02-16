Rogers superintendent addresses Garfield Elementary concerns

2022-23 calendar

The Rogers School Board on Tuesday approved a calendar for the 2022-23 school year. The calendar includes 80 school days in the first semester and 98 in the second semester. Some important dates:

Aug. 22: First day of school

Oct. 14: Vacation day

Nov. 21-25: Thanksgiving break

Dec. 22-Jan. 2: Winter break

Jan. 4: Third quarter begins

March 20-24: Spring break

June 1: Last day of school

Source: NWA Democrat-Gazette

ROGERS -- Superintendent Marlin Berry told the School Board on Tuesday while there is no plan to close Garfield Elementary School, there are challenges associated with keeping it open.

The School District is planning to build its 17th elementary school in north Rogers, just west of the municipal airport. Some in the Garfield community fear they will lose their school once the 17th elementary school opens, and students from the rural area will have much longer bus rides to the new school in the city.

The site proposed for the 17th elementary school is at North Second Street and Stratton Road, about 11 miles west of Garfield Elementary. The district bought the 28-acre site in 2019.

Berry met several dozen members of the community's residents at a Garfield City Council meeting last week to discuss the issue.

Garfield Elementary School was built in 1941 with additions made in 1990 and 1996, according to information from the district. It has 16,436 square feet. Its total enrollment in kindergarten through fifth grade is 103 students, making it by far the smallest elementary school in the district.

The small size makes it three times more expensive to run on a per-student basis than the district's typical elementary school, Berry said.

A facility review the district published in January 2019 noted Garfield Elementary "is a safe and secure environment for students but it has the original hardwood floors, steep steps into the gymnasium, old restrooms, short ramps to the library, and a two-story second building without an elevator." The review also indicated it would be "beyond expensive" to bring the building fully into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Berry also noted Act 987 of last year's legislative session, which mandates that by Feb. 1, 2024, all public school districts must have a plan for bringing their facilities into compliance with the ADA.

Gary Blackburn, Garfield's mayor, used time allotted for public comment at Tuesday's School Board meeting to ask the district to appoint an advisory committee to study the need to replace Garfield Elementary and make recommendations. He requested one committee member be from the Garfield City Council.

An anonymous individual has offered to buy land on Highway 62 and donate it to the School District provided it be used to build a replacement for Garfield Elementary School, Blackburn said.

Berry had not been notified of such an offer until last week, he said.

"I'd love it for them," Berry said, about the possibility of another school being built in or near Garfield. He reiterated, however, the financial challenge of operating a school with only 100 students.

Many students who attend Garfield Elementary leave the Rogers School District before reaching the high school level. At Heritage High School, which Garfield feeds into, 48 of the roughly 2,000 students are former Garfield students, Berry said.

The city of Garfield had 593 residents as of the 2020 census, but Garfield Elementary draws students from both inside and outside city limits.

Brooke Taylor, a Garfield area resident, attended Garfield Elementary when she was a kid, and her daughters -- now in sixth and eighth grades -- both attended Garfield as well.

"A school like this is kind of an anchor of the community," Taylor said. "And our kids get an incredible education because it's a smaller school and the teachers care so much."

The rapid growth occurring across much of Northwest Arkansas may soon start moving in Garfield's direction, but losing a school would deter that growth, she said.

"We want to be a part of the growth, not left behind the rest of the area," Taylor said.