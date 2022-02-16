Sandy Hook families, gunmaker settle suit

Families of people killed in the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., said Tuesday that they had reached a $73 million settlement in their lawsuit against the maker of the AR-15-style weapon the gunman used in the attack.

The agreement, reached with the families of five children and four adults who were killed, is the largest known settlement involving a gunmaker and relatives of mass shooting victims.

Damages from the settlement will be paid only to the families who signed onto the lawsuit, and not other victims' families. The families have not decided yet what they will be doing with the money from the settlement, said their spokesperson, Andrew Friedman.





The families contended that Remington, the gunmaker, violated state consumer law by promoting the weapon in a way that appealed to troubled young men like the gunman who stormed into the elementary school on Dec. 14, 2012, and killed 20 first-graders and six adults in a spray of gunfire.

"These nine families have shared a single goal from the very beginning: to do whatever they could to help prevent the next Sandy Hook," Josh Koskoff, the lead lawyer for the families, said in a statement. "It is hard to imagine an outcome that better accomplishes that goal."

In addition to the financial settlement, lawyers for the families said Remington agreed to release thousands of pages of internal company documents, including possibly plans for how to market the weapon used in the massacre.

The families have said a central aim of the lawsuit was to pry open the industry and expose it to more scrutiny. Remington had resisted turning over any internal documents, arguing that the families had not presented a legal justification for seeking them.

Remington had proposed settling with the families for $33 million last year, as a trial date approached.

At the outset, legal experts said the case had little chance of succeeding, believing that plaintiffs' claims ran headlong into gun manufacturers' federal protections from most litigation when their weapons are used to commit crimes.

But the lawsuit based its case on an exception that allows for litigation over sales and marketing practices that violate state and federal law. The families contend that Remington did so by marketing and promoting its products in a way that encouraged illegal behavior.

The families pointed to how the AR-15-style Bushmaster rifle was portrayed by the company as a weapon of war, employing slogans and product placement in video games that invoked combat violence. The lawsuit contended that hyper-masculine themes -- including an advertisement with a photograph of the weapon and the slogan "Consider your man card reissued" -- specifically appealed to troubled young men, like the 20-year-old gunman.

Remington had argued that there was no evidence to establish that its marketing had anything to do with the shooting.

The lawsuit was originally filed in Connecticut state court in 2014, and it stayed in the court system for years. An appeal filed by the families elevated the case to the state Supreme Court.

The state attorney general, gun violence prevention groups, and a statewide association of school superintendents wrote to the court in support of the families' case. But the National Shooting Sports Foundation, an industry group that happens to be headquartered in Newtown, argued that the case was centered on "a tragedy of unimaginable proportions," yet the lawsuit was trying to achieve "regulation through litigation."

In a 4-3 ruling, the justices ruled that the case could move ahead based on the state law regarding unfair trade practices. Several months later, the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the case to continue, denying an appeal brought by Remington.

Whether similar lawsuits can proceed against gun-makers remains unsettled because the U.S. Supreme Court has not yet weighed in on the exception to the 2005 immunity law used by the Sandy Hook families, said Timothy D. Lytton, a law professor at Georgia State University.

Most litigation brought by victims and their families has been blocked by the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, passed in 2005, which grants industry-wide immunity. When he signed the legislation, President George W. Bush praised the legislation as a necessary safeguard to "stem frivolous lawsuits."

As deadly shootings hit last year in Colorado and Atlanta, those blanket protections attracted renewed scrutiny. President Joe Biden said he wanted to scrap them.

In his statement Tuesday, Biden called on Congress to repeal the immunity law. Meanwhile, he said he would "continue to urge state and local lawmakers, lawyers, and survivors of gun violence to pursue efforts to replicate the success of the Sandy Hook families."

Biden called the settlement "historic," saying, "While this settlement does not erase the pain of that tragic day, it does begin the necessary work of holding gun manufacturers accountable for manufacturing weapons of war and irresponsibly marketing these firearms."

In New York, lawmakers passed legislation in June that would classify the illegal or improper marketing or sale of guns as a nuisance, a technical distinction that supporters said would bolster litigation against gun companies.

Gun-rights groups said the settlement will have little effect on rifle sales and gun-makers, who continue to be shielded from liability in most cases under federal law. But some experts said it may prompt insurers to pressure gun makers into making some changes.

"We might expect to see increased pressure from insurance companies for gun manufacturers to avoid the kind of either design choices or marketing practices that gave rise to this litigation," said Lytton.

The settlement is not the first between victims and a gun manufacturer. Families of eight victims of the Washington, D.C.-area snipers won a $2.5 million settlement in 2004, with $550,000 coming from Bushmaster Firearms Inc. and the rest from the gun dealer. But Lytton said the impact of the Sandy Hook settlement could be greater because it is so much higher.

At a news conference, some of the parents behind the lawsuit described a bittersweet victory.

"Nothing will bring Dylan back," said Nicole Hockley, whose 6-year-old son was killed in the shooting. "My hope for this lawsuit," she said, "is that by facing and finally being penalized for the impact of their work, gun companies along with the insurance and banking industries that enable them will be forced to make their practices safer than they've ever been, which will save lives and stop more shootings."

Information for this article was contributed by Rick Rojas and Karen Zraick of The New York Times and Dave Collins and Susan Haigh of The Associated Press.