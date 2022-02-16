Scrimmage observations, previewing Illinois State with Joe Healy of Baseball America

On this edition of the Whole Hog Baseball Podcast, Matt Jones and Bubba Carpenter share their insights from the final weekend of Arkansas' preseason scrimmages.

This episode also includes an interview with Joe Healy of Baseball America, who previews Illinois State and the rest of the Razorbacks' weekend nonconference opponents.

The Whole Hog Baseball Podcast publishes once each week during the season and periodically during the offseason. Our network also includes in-season and out-of-season podcasts on Arkansas football and basketball.




