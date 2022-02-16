Some troops withdrawn, Russia says

MOSCOW -- Russia's Defense Ministry said Tuesday that some troops deployed from military districts bordering Ukraine were being loaded onto trains and trucks and sent back to their garrisons, marking Russia's latest step away from the threat of an invasion.

The Defense Ministry's announcement was the strongest signal yet that Russia is trying to deescalate the military standoff near the Ukrainian border, but that does not mean the threat of war has passed. It couldn't be determined how many troops were being pulled back, and a Russian Defense Ministry spokesman, Igor Konashenkov, said that some military exercises that have raised fears of an attack against Ukraine, including in Belarus and in the Black Sea, were continuing.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Monday appeared to characterize Russia's troop buildup around Ukraine as part of "large-scale drills" being carried out by the military. He told President Vladimir Putin in a meeting that some of those drills are now ending.

On Tuesday, Konashenkov said that some troops in the southern and western military districts had "completed their tasks" and were heading back to their bases. Russian state television aired footage of tanks being loaded onto rail cars, describing the images as those of troops headed back to their garrisons.

"A number of combat training events, including exercises, have been carried out according to plan," Konashenkov said. "As the combat training events are completed, the troops, as always, will march in a combined way to their permanent deployment points."

The troops who Konashenkov said are being pulled back are from the military districts closest to Ukraine, meaning they would remain relatively close to the country. His statement indicated that troops who have arrived in the region from farther away, Siberia and Russia's Far East, would remain deployed near Ukraine for now.

There was no immediate confirmation from Ukrainian or Western officials that a Russian pullback was occurring. Ukraine's foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said that there was reason to be skeptical of Moscow's statements.

"When we see the withdrawal, we will believe in deescalation," Kuleba told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, characterized the troop movements as routine, and continued to describe Western warnings of Russia's military buildup as overblown. Moscow had always intended that "troops move back to their barracks" when the drills were over, he said. "This is what is happening this time, too -- there is nothing new."

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the announced pullback was the latest evidence of the flimsiness of Western diplomacy. He insisted that it was clear all along that Russia's forces would head back to their garrisons after exercises, and predicted that President Biden and Western leaders would now claim to have deterred Russia from an invasion that Russia never planned to carry out.

"The West, if it hasn't already, will say: 'See, as soon as we pressured them and Biden snapped, they immediately got scared and fulfilled our demands,'" Lavrov said. "This is selling air -- our Western colleagues have become rather successful at it."

U.S. officials have estimated that Russia has amassed more than 130,000 troops around Ukraine, and continued to add to the buildup in recent days. Among those, NATO officials say that about 30,000 Russian troops had been deployed to Belarus, including near Ukraine's northern border, for exercises scheduled to end on Sunday.

A U.S. defense official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, said Pentagon analysts are reviewing the Russian withdrawal claims.

In one sign that Russia was prepared to keep the pressure on Ukraine, its Kremlin-controlled lower house of Parliament passed a resolution on Tuesday requesting that Putin recognize the Russian-backed separatist territories in Ukraine's east as independent states. Such a move would represent Russia's abandonment of the 2015 peace plan for those territories, and could raise the risk of warfare between Russia and Ukraine. The separatists claim all of Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions as their territory, but control only about one-third of those lands.

Peskov said that the Kremlin remained committed to the peace plan, indicating that Putin might not immediately heed the Duma's request.

Putin said he doesn't want war and would rely on negotiations as he presses his demand for the West to halt Ukraine's bid to join NATO. At the same time, he didn't commit to a full pullback of troops, saying Russia's next moves in the standoff will depend on how the situation evolves.

U.S. AWAITS VERIFICATION

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that the United States has not yet confirmed that some Russian military units are moving back from the border of Ukraine and returning to their bases, despite claims by senior Russian officials.

"That would be good, but we have not yet verified that," Biden said in an address to the nation. "Indeed, our analysts indicate that they remain very much in a threatening position."

Biden began his remarks noting that over the weekend he had spoken with Putin "to make clear that we are ready to keep pursuing high-level diplomacy to reach written understandings among Russia, the United States and the nations of Europe to address legitimate security concerns, if that's his wish."

Biden noted that the Russians had stated their willingness to continue talks. "I agree. We should give the diplomacy every chance to succeed. And I believe there are real ways to address our respective security concerns."

Earlier in the day, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he saw reason for "cautious optimism" after Moscow signaled willingness to continue talks to resolve the crisis over Ukraine and said some of its troops were pulling back.

"There are signs from Moscow that diplomacy should continue," Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels ahead of meetings with NATO defense ministers Wednesday. "There are grounds for cautious optimism."

Stoltenberg said that "so far, we have not seen ... any signs of reduced Russian military presence on the borders of Ukraine," adding that the alliance wants to see a "significant and enduring withdrawal of forces, troops, and not least the heavy equipment."

Western officials said they saw no signs of deescalation but rather the opposite, with Russia continuing to build up combat forces and other capabilities, including field hospitals. They said there are "some signs of a diplomatic opening" and they believe Putin still has not made a final decision to invade but has all the capabilities in place.

PUTIN POSITION

Speaking after meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Putin said the West agreed to discuss a ban on missile deployment to Europe, restrictions on military drills and other confidence-building measures -- issues that Moscow had put on the table years ago.

He said Russia is open to discuss "some of those elements," but added that it would only do that "in complex with the main issues that are of primary importance for us."

Asked if there could be a war in Europe, Putin said Russia doesn't want it but said Ukraine's bid to join NATO posed a major security threat to his country.

While Scholz reiterated that NATO's eastward expansion "is not on the agenda -- everyone knows that very well," Putin retorted that Moscow will not be assuaged by such assurances.

"They are telling us it won't happen tomorrow," Putin said. "Well, when will it happen? The day after tomorrow? What does it change for us in the historic perspective? Nothing."

He went on to argue NATO expansion violates the principle of the indivisibility of security enshrined in international documents.

"We want to solve this issue now as part of negotiation process through peaceful means," Putin said. "We very much hope that our partners hear our concerns and take them seriously."

Scholz also said diplomatic options are "far from exhausted," and praised the announcement of a troop withdrawal as a "good signal," adding: "We hope that more will follow."

CYBERATTACKS IN UKRAINE

But even as leaders expressed optimism about easing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, a series of cyberattacks on Tuesday knocked the websites of the Ukrainian army, the defense ministry and major banks offline, Ukrainian authorities said.

"We don't have any information of other disruptive actions that [could] be hidden by this DDoS attack," said Victor Zhora, a top Ukrainian cyberdefense official. He said emergency response teams were working to cut off the attackers and recover services.

Customers at Ukraine's largest state-owned bank, Privatbank, and the state-owned Sberbank reported problems with online payments and the banks' apps.

The Ukrainian government's Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security said on its Telegram account that Privatbank was facing a "massive DDoS attack" preventing customers from making payments and using online banking. DDoS, or "distributed denial of service," occurs when a site is flooded with traffic, forcing it offline.

Some users of the bank's app reported problems with payments, the government center said, and were unable to log in, while others couldn't see their balances and recent transactions. Customers were told that their funds were safe and that the attack was limited to the app.

Another popular Ukrainian bank, Oschadbank, was also having problems, with its internet banking capabilities down, and SberBank's online banking systems also weren't functioning, the center said. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry and armed forces websites were also attacked, the center said.

Later Tuesday, another Ukrainian government agency said that the "web resources" of Privatbank and Oschadbank had "been resumed."





Analysts have warned that Russian cyberattacks could precede a conventional military attack, but it was not immediately clear who was behind the attacks on the Ukrainian websites.

There is no threat to depositors' funds," Zhora's agency, the Ukrainian Information Ministry's Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, said in a statement. Nor did the attack affect the communications of Ukraine's military forces, said Zhora.





It was too early to say who was behind the attack, he added.

The ministry statement suggested Russian involvement: "It is possible that the aggressor resorted to tactics of petty mischief, because his aggressive plans aren't working overall," the Ukrainian statement said.

Information for this article was contributed by Anton Troianovski, Ivan Nechepurenko and Andrew E. Kramer of The New York Times; by Vladimir Isachenkov, Yuras Karmanau, Alan Suderman, Dasha Litvinova, Angela Charlton, Lorne Cook, Monika Scislowska, Geir Moulson, Jill Lawless, Jan M. Olsen, Robert Burns, Matthew Lee and Frank Bajak of The Associated Press; and by Robyn Dixon, Steve Hendrix, Shane Harris, Loveday Morris, Rachel Pannett, Missy Ryan, David Stern and Emily Rauhala of The Washington Post.