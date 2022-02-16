Storms to bring threat of damaging winds, isolated tornadoes in state, forecasters say

A strong storm system is expected to move through the state late Wednesday through Thursday bringing chances for severe weather to much of the state, according to the National Weather Service.

Much of the western half of the state is at a marginal risk for severe weather on Wednesday night, including damaging winds up to 60 mph, hail up to the size of a quarter and very low chances for isolated tornadoes, according to a National Weather Service briefing.

On Thursday, much of the state is expected to be at a slight risk for severe weather. The chance for isolated tornadoes on Thursday is low, forecasters said.

The weather service said widespread heavy rainfall is not expected, though portions of the state could see up to 1.5 inches of rain.

There may be a brief period of a wintry mix across far Northwest Arkansas on Thursday afternoon, but amounts and impacts are expected to be limited, forecasters said.











