1. There is a real love-____ relationship between the two of them.

2. Her new boyfriend really is pretty ____.

3. The gossip is old ____.

4. Suddenly the room was filled with a deafening ____.

5. They could not wait to be alone ____.

6. He is a very unpopular ____.

7. Pay in cash or write a check; it's the same _____.

8. I can't help you now as I am involved in my own minor ____.

ANSWERS:

1. Hate

2. Ugly

3. News

4. Silence

5. Together

6. Celebrity

7. Difference

8. Crisis