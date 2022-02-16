Tokyo trip goes through Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE -- It's a long way from the tiny Caribbean islands of Saint Vincent and The Grenadines to the Tokyo Olympics.

And maybe an even longer way what's expected from the women's track programs of Southern Illinois University vs. the University of Arkansas.

Shafiqua Maloney knows the distances. She's spanned them.

Maloney not only represented Saint Vincent and The Grenadines' 111,150, bearing their flag at the postponed by covid until 2021 Olympics, but did so as a Razorback transferred from SIU Saluki.

Tokyo wouldn't have happened for her without Arkansas, Maloney said. Nor likely her prospects for the 2024 Olympics and certainly not her Razorbacks NCAA and SEC championship team experiences while achieving a UA geography degree. Maloney now dives two semesters deep toward a UA engineering masters in operations management.

"It's been a long journey and a lot of people played a part in my life to get me there," Maloney said after Monday's workout preparing for the Feb. 25-26 SEC Indoor Championships in College Station, Texas. "I wouldn't be here without any of them."

Especially, she said, "Coach Johnson."

Chris Johnson, the Razorbacks sprints coach and associate head coach, recruited Maloney upon her 2018 departure from SIU.

"I talked to Coach Johnson and his wife (GiGi, a former Razorbacks All-American heptathlete) and I just knew in my heart this is the place for me," Maloney said. "This was the best decision in my life."

Maloney said her SIU coach had departed prompting her departing.

"The things I need to be a top athlete weren't there," Maloney said. "I knew I need to make a change. I was running by myself in practice and wasn't getting the competition."

She needed Arkansas though initially it overwhelmed her.

"My first year here was terrible," Maloney said. "I had ankle issues. I was overweight. I didn't know what it took for a team winning conference and nationals."

But she persevered and listened, including in 2021 stepping up from her strictly 200-meters/400 meters sprint past to excel in the 800.

"I wasn't against the 800 but it was a lot of adjustments," Maloney said. "Coach Johnson pushed me to make it every day."

Even as Maloney struggled her first UA year, Johnson foresaw 800 greatness with her developing strength augmenting her quartermiler's speed.

"Seeing how she trained and carried oxygen, we knew the 800 would be something she'd excel at," Johnson said. "She said, "Coach, if you think that's what's best for me I'm willing to do it."

After her nonscoring 2019 followed by the covid cancelled 2020 outdoor season, Maloney by 2021 competed so well in the 800 to set the UA indoor record. She clocked 2:01.22 while placing third at the NCAA Indoor. Then on to Tokyo running the 800 as one of her country's three Olympians.

Off her 2022 collegiate leading 800 2:01.74 and 51.63 leg on the 4x400 relay double at last weekend's Arkansas hosted Tyson Invitational, Maloney appears more greatness bound.

"Fantastic!" Johnson said. "Fantastic! She's a star."