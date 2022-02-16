UCA returns home with more optimism

At a glance

UCA’S HOME AND ROAD/NEUTRAL SPLITS

Home;;Road/Neutral

6-2;Record;2-14

89.3;Points for;65.4

75.3;Points against;59.0

48.7;FG pct.;41.5

35.2;3-pt pct.;28.3

73.5;FT pct.;74.9

Prior to last week's contest at Jacksonville State, it had been 40 days since the University of Central Arkansas men's basketball team won a road game.

Following their 79-72 victory against Eastern Kentucky on Jan. 4, the Bears had multiple opportunities to grab another ASUN road win -- at Bellarmine, North Florida, Jacksonville and Kennesaw State -- but came up short four times over.

However, UCA halted that streak on Saturday by beating the Gamecocks 72-62.

"Any road win is a good win," said UCA forward Darious Hall. "We've just got to win on the road."

The win came with multiple positives for the Bears: Hall played the most minutes in a game since his return from a recent injury, UCA beat its division leader, and Coach Anthony Boone said his team had one of its best defensive performances of the year. The win also bucked a trend that's been a sore spot for the Bears all season -- lack of road success.

Including Saturday's victory, UCA is 2-14 in away or neutral site games this season. In those losses, the average margin of victory for UCA's opponents was 23.7 points. Of the Bears' 14 losses outside the Farris Center, 10 of them were by more than 20 points and one was by fewer than 10.

Boone pointed to multiple factors in UCA's inability to win on the road this season, including the quality of opponents in nonconference play. Of the Bears' 13 nonconference opponents, five of them are ranked in the top 100 of the NET Ranking, including Saint Louis, the University of Arkansas, Texas A&M and defending national champions Baylor.

"We were still trying to find ourselves, not necessarily in style of play, because we want to play fast, but just some of the things that we were doing and some things we're doing defensively," Boone said of nonconference play. "We were still trying to figure that out."

Boone also said he believed that had Hall not injured his shoulder part way through a 93-74 loss at North Florida on Jan. 27, the Bears could have seen better results. Including the North Florida loss, the Bears were 1-3 without Hall and 0-2 on the road.

"It's tough," Boone said. "Road games are tough. We're not in our own beds. We're not in our normal routines. We don't have our own fans. ... But I think it's more so this conference is very competitive and on any night, anyone can win wherever they're playing."

While the Bears haven't sustained road success, they have seen much better results at home. UCA is 6-2 this season at the Farris Center, marking a higher wining percentage in Conway than it has had the past two seasons. The Bears are beating opponents by significant margins, winning by an average of 19.8 points, but its losses at home have been closer than in recent years. The Bears' two home losses have been by an average of 3.5 points.

"The crowds are pretty lively," Boone said of playing at the Farris Center. "We have experienced that. I know there's been a pretty good student presence at a number of our home games, and that's made a huge difference."

Boone's observation coincides with an attendance bump at home. A year ago, the Bears averaged 337 fans at every home game. That number has more than doubled this year, with an average of 979 fans at every home contest.

The Bears return to play tonight, hosting a Bellarmine team that defeated them 85-63 on the road on Jan. 11, but between the Jacksonville State win and home success, Hall acknowledged the team's confidence heading into a three-game home stretch against the Knights, Eastern Kentucky and Liberty.

"Seeing us beat a team that beat us at home when we knew we shouldn't have lost, that gave us confidence that we can beat anybody in the conference," Hall said. "We've got three games in six days. We just need to take it one day at a time, rest and come back fully focused."