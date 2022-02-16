UNDER THE RADAR: Osceola’s Daylen Love

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college football coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Osceola’s Daylen Love.

Class: 2022

Position: Guard/forward

Size: 6-6, 187 pounds

Stats: Averaging 20 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists as a senior, and put up 23 points and 10 rebounds as a junior.

Offers: Holmes Communty College, Northwest Kansas Tech, Eastern Oklahoma, and high level of Interest from about 15 schools.

Coach Vernon Wilson:

“He’s 6-6 and he has guard skills. He grew like 4-5 inches over ninth grade summer going into the 10th grade. He could always handle the ball a little bit and that carried over and we kept working on his handle and his shot and his footwork. As he got taller, as a high school coach I could use him down low. We worked on his post moves and footwork.

"He’s an exceptional post player, knows how to score around the basket and now he’s starting to put his total game together as far as shooting the ball off the dribble, getting to the basket, finishing, using his length around the rim.”

Matchup problem:

“He’s a special player, because he can do so much for his size. When you try to match him up with a big, he’s usually quicker than those bigs, and you try and put a guard on him, he can back them down, score, shoot over the top.”