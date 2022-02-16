Sections
WATCH LIVE: Little Rock mayor to hold briefing on measures to curb violent crime

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 11:03 a.m.
FILE — Mayor Frank Scott, Jr., left, speaks during a news conference at Little Rock Police Department headquarters.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. will provide an update at 11 a.m. on efforts to curb violent crime in the city.

On Tuesday, members of the Little Rock Board of Directors approved a slate of resolutions to pursue contracts of varying amounts with 10 organizations in order to address crime and community violence.

Over the weekend, gun crime claimed two lives and injured six people, according to police reports.

Check back to watch the live video.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » youtube.com/watch?v=ATmU3NU1Hyw]




