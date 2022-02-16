Wholesale inflation up 9.7% from year ago

WASHINGTON -- Wholesale inflation in the United States surged again last month, rising 9.7% from a year earlier in a sign that price pressures remain high at all levels of the economy.

The Labor Department said Tuesday that its producer price index -- which measures inflation before it reaches consumers -- jumped 1% from December. The year-over-year increase was down from the record 9.8% recorded in November and December but was well above what economists had been expecting.

Excluding volatile food and energy prices, wholesale inflation rose 0.8% from December and 8.3% from January 2021.

Last week, the government reported that inflation at the consumer level soared over the past year at its highest rate in four decades, squeezing households, wiping out pay raises and reinforcing the Federal Reserve's decision to begin raising borrowing rates. The 7.5% price surge ranged across the economy, from food and furniture to apartment rents, airline fares and electricity.

"Inflation is everywhere, and it seems to be gathering both breadth and momentum," Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Amherst Pierpont Securities LLC, said in a note.

The figures, which reflected broad increases across categories, may bolster the case for the Fed to be more aggressive on raising interest rates and shrinking its bond holdings in the coming months. Transportation bottlenecks, robust demand and labor constraints experienced through 2021 have carried over into this year and risk keeping price pressures well-elevated.

Inflation, under control for four decades, re-emerged as an economic issue last year as the United States rebounded with unexpected speed from 2020's short but devastating coronavirus recession. Caught off guard by the bounce-back, companies scrambled to find supplies and workers to meet an unexpected surge in orders from customers flush with government relief checks. Factories, ports and freight yards came under strain. Shipments were delayed and prices began to rise.

The Labor Department report showed that wholesale goods prices rose 1.3% last month from December and services climbed 0.7%, pulled up by a steep increase in the cost of outpatient hospital services.

Costs of processed goods for intermediate demand, which reflect prices earlier in the production pipeline, rose 1.7% from a month earlier. Compared with a year earlier, the measure was up 24.1%.

That's counter to the thesis that many economists, including some at the Fed, are counting on, betting that inflation will shift away from goods to services as the pandemic ebbs, supply chains normalize and Americans resume normal life.

"The latest advance in producer prices was driven by another strong gain in goods prices, but increases in services prices continued to broaden," economists Mahir Rasheed and Kathy Bostjancic of Oxford Economics wrote in a research report. "The combination of stubborn supply disruptions and elevated energy prices will prevent producer prices from reverting to more normal patterns until later this year."

Economists expect inflationary pressure to drop this year as supply chain bottlenecks begin to ease and the Federal Reserve begins to push up interest rates. And consumers will not be receiving government relief checks.

A separate report Tuesday showed prices received by New York state manufacturers jumped to the highest in data back to 2001.

"As with most as with most companies, inflation is impacting more than just our raw materials," Richard Kramer, chief executive officer at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., said on the company's Feb. 11 earnings call. He added that the firm expects "cost pressures to persist over the next several quarters."

The cost of energy rebounded in January after falling a month earlier, rising 2.5%. So far this month, crude oil and other energy prices have continued to climb on risks that a Russian attack on Ukraine would prompt serious sanctions by western governments.

Information for this article was contributed by Paul Wiseman of The Associated Press and by Olivia Rockeman of Bloomberg News (TNS).