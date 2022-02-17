Arkansas announces 2 assistants

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas formally announced the hirings of defensive assistant football coaches Demetrius "Deke" Adams and Dominique Bowman on Wednesday after their contracts were completed this week.

Adams was hired on a one-year contract for $400,000 to coach the defensive line, and Bowman was brought in on a one-year deal at $350,000 to handle the cornerbacks with defensive coordinator Barry Odom, according to copies of their contracts released through a public records request.

The hirings to replace Jermial Ashley and Sam Carter were reported last month and both men signed agreements at that time. However, third-year head Coach Sam Pittman, interim Chancellor Charles Robinson and UA System President Donald Bobbitt all signed the deals this week.

The Razorbacks agreed to pay a $25,000 buyout of Bowman's contract from Marshall University, where he worked as cornerbacks coach, according to his contract.

The Razorbacks' 10-man coaching staff is set to be paid a program-high $5.525 million in 2022. That total includes a $100,000 salary increase for tight ends coach Dowell Loggains.

The cumulative pay for the 2021 Arkansas coaching staff was $5.325 million.

Offensive coordinator Kendal Briles recently agreed to a new deal after first-year University of Miami Coach Mario Cristobal showed interest in hiring him. Details of that contract have not been released.

Adams, 50, is a former Southern Miss linebacker who coached most recently at Florida International. He has worked in the SEC at South Carolina (2013-15), Mississippi State (2019) and Ole Miss (2020).

Bowman, who turned 37 on Monday, has served as a defensive coordinator on the high school level in the Memphis suburbs and was co-defensive coordinator at both Austin Peay (2019-20) and Tennessee-Martin (2020-21).

Both coaches have worked previously in Arkansas. Adams was defensive line coach at Ouachita Baptist (2002-04) before being elevated to defensive coordinator in 2005.

Bowman served as defensive backs coach at Arkansas-Monticello in 2016.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to open spring practices on March 13. The athletic department has also announced an open practice at Reynolds Razorback Stadium at 11 a.m. on April 16.