The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF FEB. 16, 2022

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CV-21-72. (In the Matter of the Guardianship of Z.S., a Minor) Pamelia and Bobby Sullins v. Cathy Nelson, from Marion County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Gladwin, J., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CR-21-228. Erica Kirby v. State of Arkansas, from Crawford County Circuit Court. Affirmed in part as modified; reversed and dismissed in part. Harrison, C.J., and Abramson, J., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CR-21-359. A.H. v. State of Arkansas, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Vaught and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE PHILLIP T. WHITEAKER

CR-21-309. John Erin Workman v. State of Arkansas, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Gladwin, JJ., agree.

CV-20-702. Bobbi Bennett Patterson v. Keith Bennett and Deborah Bennett, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Ninth Division. Reversed and remanded. Hixson and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CV-21-50. Christopher Akers v. K-MAC Enterprises, Inc., d/b/a Taco Bell, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Reversed and remanded. Whiteaker and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CV-20-733. Larry Phifer v. Janet Ouellette, Personal Representative of the Estate of Ruth Cowin; Richard Cowin; Margot Cowin; Anadarko E&P Company, L.P., a Delaware Partnership; Anadarko Land Corp., a Nebraska Corporation; Chesapeake Exploration, LLC, an Oklahoma Limited Liability Company; Southwestern Energy Company, a Delaware Corporation; and BHP Billiton Petroleum (Fayetteville), LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company, from White County Circuit Court. Affirmed as modified. Gruber and Vaught, JJ., agree.

CV-21-449. Sonya Core v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Logan County Circuit Court, Northern District. Affirmed. Whiteaker and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CV-21-131. Janae Robinson v. Aaron Robinson, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Vaught, JJ., agree.

JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT

CV-20-542. Malik Muntaqim, ADC #088633 v. Wendy Kelley, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction, et al., from Hot Spring County Circuit Court. Affirmed in part; reversed and remanded in part. Klappenbach and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CV-21-112. Hollie Sutterfield v. Noah Sutterfield, from Boone County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Virden and Gruber, JJ., agree.